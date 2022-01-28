Shortage of general practitioners. The number of patients that general practitioners can assist has increased from 500 to 650

A situation that unites Emilia-Romagna to the rest of the country, that of shortage of general practitioners, and that sees the Region and the trade union organizations united in the common effort to face it, with all possible tools. To which one is added.

The maximum number of patients assisted by doctors attending the specific training course in general medicine who have been assigned a temporary assignment rises from 500 to 650. One possibility, that of increasing the maximum number of patients envisaged for these medical students by up to 30%, offered to the Regions by the same National Collective Agreement (of 18 June 2020) which governs relations with general practitioners. And that Emilia-Romagna, in agreement with the trade unions, has therefore decided to exploit.

For this purpose, the Board approved the signing of one specific agreement which was signed in recent days between the Department of Health Policies (Directorate General) and the trade unions of general practitioners Fimmg, Snami and Smi.

“For years we have been committed to addressing the issue of the shortage of family doctors, which unfortunately affects the entire country and requires a supra-regional solution – underlines the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. We do this by increasing our resources year by year to guarantee more places in the three-year training courses in general medicine and by using all the possibilities we have. The agreement with the trade unions goes precisely in this direction: to further extend the number of patients that general practitioners can assist ”.

“Certainly not decisive decision- adds Donini– but which makes it possible to alleviate the current situation of shortage of primary care doctors that the health authorities have to face with difficulty, every year, when they have to appoint professionals for vacant territorial areas, starting from the most disadvantaged areas “.

Contents of the agreement

The agreement therefore establishes that for doctors attending the specific training course in general medicine of the Emilia-Romagna Region who have been assigned a temporary assignment, the maximum of 650 patients will apply, limited to the remaining period of attendance of the course.

Not only that, because it emphasizes the need to orientate oneself to a new organization of the course through flexible attendance to theoretical teaching activities. To this end, the Region and the Health Trusts where the course is located undertake, also through the contribution of the Regional Didactic Council, to ensure the possibility of participation in theoretical teaching also through telematic tools, to facilitate the active participation of doctors who carry out work activities also from more peripheral areas of the regional territory.