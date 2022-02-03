Shortage of nurses and nurses and strategies for dealing with it

The recent pandemic has confirmed the decisive role of nurses but the difficulty of finding them is preventing us from guaranteeing the safety and adequate levels of assistance that citizens deserve.

This is not a new phenomenon, it is in fact a global problem that will increase in relation to the aging of the population and the increase in demand for health care.

Yescurrent implementation is so complex that it requires innovative strategies for a long time term.

The numbers of the shortage: in Italy there is a shortage of 60,000 nurses to maintain current standards and a need for at least another 140,000 nurses to reach European standards (currently in Italy just over 332,000 nurses are enrolled in the Order with an average of 6.2% per 1000 inhab. the OECD average of 8.8 would need 471,000). Added to this is the need for at least 30,000 new units with various specializations just for the realization of the PNRR.

THE CAUSES

Studies to date confirm that we can find among the main causes leading to the shortage of nurses the aging of the nursing population, changing working conditions, low number of places available in degree courses.

Aging of the nursing population

The data confirm that the average age of nurses is increasing, which means that the number of nurses close to retirement in the short term will gradually increase over the years. It should be borne in mind that in the period 2014-2018 37,744 nurses left the NHS for retirement, but it is estimated that in the period 2021-2026 there will be at least 52,000. It will also be the moment in which the massive exit of nurses will also determine the loss of that wealth of experience that every professional has accumulated over time.

Change in working conditions

Nursing practice has become very complex in recent years: the population is aging, patients have increasingly complex pathologies and diagnoses with more associated pathologies. In this context, hospitals have turned to the care of acute patients with very limited hospitalization times.

Furthermore, 50% of nurses report being dissatisfied with their work due to the inability to maintain the expected standards of care and their lack of involvement in decisions.

Low number of places available in degree courses

From a recent study that combines the current needs of the NHS and the needs for the implementation of the PNRR by 2027, it emerged that the nursing profession will be the one most penalized by a dynamic in which, on the one hand, the need to entrust the nurses play a crucial role in the success of the plan but, at the same time, training continues to be penalized by keeping the number limited to the faculty unchanged and thus limiting the number of graduates.

Thus, in the face of an increase in places made available for some health professions (up to 33% more for medical specialists), for nurses it stopped at + 7.2% that is +1.173 places for 2021 on 2020, which now leads to a total of 17,397 places available against a request for 23,000 places by the State Regions Conference and 28,000 applications for admission submitted.

STRATEGIES TO ADDRESS THE NURSING DEPARTURE

The National CGIL Public Function has over the years denounced and documented these shortcomings by proposing in its new deal for health a series of measures to tackle the shortage of health personnel, including that of an extraordinary recruitment plan in health care.

The answers given to date appear, in many cases, inadequate and in others wrong: some regions have pushed a lot on the OSS figure specialized in replacing nurses, in others they command public personnel in private nursing homes and, once again, they have additional additional hours have been requested from professionals already exhausted by two years of the pandemic.

It should be clear by now that the issue of nursing shortages has several major challenges ahead of it today that need to be addressed immediately:

to) A different programming of training needs, to date clearly inadequate through the abolition of the limited number.

b) The definition of welfare standards, both for the hospital network and for services and territorial structures, homogeneous and binding throughout the national territory for the public and private sectors.

c) The overcoming of expenditure ceilings on the hiring of the NHS and starting an extraordinary hiring plan

d) Contracts that give value and recognize professionalism for both the public and private sectors and increase the attractiveness of the profession.

Moreover, now more than ever, in order to try to give the right answers that today nurses and nurses deserve, it is essential intervene on the organization of care and the work environment starting from the revision of:

– Shift work models

Shift work is a delicate aspect to manage because resistance and health risks are increasingly evident.

Strict duty shifts contribute to the shortage. With more flexible shift management systems, perhaps, some requests for part-time or early leaving from the profession would be eliminated in order to reconcile life and work times.

– Organizational models

The revision of the organizational models of the structures and the involvement of workers in their setting is a priority that can no longer be postponed: in fact, there is a part of the shortage determined by poorly managed organizational changes, without the sharing and participation of nurses and which still constitute an important cause of demotivation, frustration and abandonment.