Shortage of staff at the ASP, 179 hires out of the 286 planned with competitions still in progress

While the approval of the 2021-2023 recruitment plan by the commissioner is still pending, 179 out of the 286 planned were carried out by the Asp of Catanzaro, with the selections open for 7 social workers and 7 technicians of the psychiatric rehabilitation.

The staff currently in service include 21 nurses, 2 doctors, 1 pharmacist, 3 observer on a fixed-term basis, in addition to the co.co.co contracts of 102 nurses for Usca, local wards and clinics.

On the other hand, 2 administrators and 3 nurses were hired for the Territorial Operations Center, with competitions envisaged in order to recruit 46 nurses, 1 pediatric nurse, 6 radiology technicians, 6 laboratory technicians, 2 midwives, 8 psychiatric rehabilitation technicians, 5 developmental neuropsychomotricity therapists, 1 neurophysiopathology technician, 8 social workers, 8 ambulance drivers, 1 health assistant.

TERRITORY

Of the 7 complex primary care units and 19 functional territorial aggregations in the Lamezia Terme district, 3 and 5 fall respectively.

The functional territorial aggregations are divided into basins of up to 30,000 inhabitants, with primary care doctors and pediatricians of free choice to guarantee assistance.

The complex primary care units are instead programmed as multipurpose and multifunctional structures based on the territorial and demographic characteristics, seeing the doctors committed to reducing improper access to the emergency room, following the assistance of chronic patients or with complex assistance in integration with the other second and third level health services, favor home care with the various institutional subjects involved.

THE CHALLENGE OF THE NATIONAL RECOVERY AND RESILIENCE PLAN

In the regional plan presented on the funds of the national recovery and resilience plan, 10 community homes (interventions for 15,000,000 euros), 3 community hospitals (7,800,000) and 4 territorial operations centers are programmed within the remit of the ASP of Catanzaro (680,000).

In the National Recovery and Resilience Plan for healthcare, interventions were requested for the hospitals of Lamezia Terme and Soveria Mannelli

The community houses will be structures in which the medical and nursing presence will be accompanied by specialists such as psychologists, speech therapists, physiotherapists, dieticians, psychiatric rehabilitation technicians and health assistants, with also guaranteed diagnostic services by images and instrumental as well as oncological screening.

Community hospitals, on the other hand, will be residential structures capable of providing short-term health care in conjunction with hospital, home and residential assistance, while the territorial operations centers are structures in place during the pandemic.

Another aspect, initially financed with Fesr funds, is that of telemedicine, with equipment provided at home by the ASP to particular categories of patients (in the initial phase involved those suffering from diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cystic fibrosis) to connect professional and user , a need further made urgent now due to Covid-19.