Shortcut prohibited, 49 fines to nurses in Bologna. And the photos become ‘art’

Macerata, 24 April 2022 – Fourty nine fines taken to go to work in the Covid department they become art. It is the idea of Leonardo Scali38 year old nurse from Macerata who works in Bolognaand a group of friends who started the “Forgive me Bolo” project, forgive me Bologna, putting up for sale the shots of the fines. After working for three years a Norwichin England, in 2020, due to the pandemic, Scali moved to the Sant’Orsola hospital, where he immediately began serving in the Covid ward. “The fines date back to the period from December 2020 to September 2021 – says the nurse -. At the time I used the scooter of a friend of mine, and to go to the hospital I took a shortcut. But I didn’t know that it was forbidden to pass through there, and that there were cameras. Unfortunately, I did not even know that fines arrive in Bologna by certified e-mail, and neither did the owner of the moped. For this reason we did not know anything about the fines until, in September, for a another email that was supposed to reach him at that address, he opened the pec and found 35 fines, all due to the scooter used by me. Then others arrived, in all for now there are 49. The photos were taken at 6, 12 and 19, when I went to take up service in the Covid department“.

Each infringement costs 88 euros. What to do at that point? The Macerata contacted the municipal police of Bologna, which however can do nothing against the sanctions of the cameras. “First of all, both my friend and I now always check the pec. Then unfortunately by now the ones I received are all expired, the last ones I paid as they were sent. For only one I made an appeal, in November, but asking only to be able to pay the total without waiting for the notification of the minutes with the penalty doubled. In the appeal I explained why I committed the same infringement all those times, to make it clear that I was in good faith, and that as soon as I understood what had happened I went by the brigade. The hearing with the justice of the peace should be on October 20. For now the files have not arrived “. Meanwhile, with some friends the idea of ​​turning bloodletting into art was born. “My more social and technological friends have thought to carry out the project “Forgive me Bolo“, with the NFT created from the minutes of the infringements”. NFTs are non-fungible tokens, certificates that attest to the authenticity, uniqueness and ownership of a digital object, such as an image, a video, or a song. “These photos become an object of art, which can be sold online through specific platforms and users buy them at auction, using cryptocurrencies. We have given each photo the value of a fine, and since we talked about it with friends and acquaintances we have had contacts, requests for prices or collaborations. But it is clear that it is above all a game “.