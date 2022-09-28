Shorter and with highlights that frame the face, this is how Jennifer Aniston has transformed her hair Rachel
Jennifer Aniston she always gives us her best hair tricks and also offers us the best makeovers. From their new cuts to new hair colors they never cease to inspire us every season. And this fall, it was not going to be less. the protagonist of The Morning Show just released one new hair a little shorter at the collarbone and with face framing highlights that frame the face, transforming its iconic lookRachel.
Jennifer Aniston’s highlights
Highlights have evolved even further and reproduce the effect of the sun’s rays, bringing more light and life to the hair. And in that sense, Jennifer Aniston has chosen to premiere the autumn season some wicks that frame your face or face framing that also remind us of those that were worn in the 90’s to give your hair more light and accentuate your skin tone by putting on a good face.
Customizable face framing highlights
The good of the face framing highlights is that they can be blended or mixed with babylights or sunlights to complement the style we want, with more or less intensity of blonde tones in the hair. “These wicks are worn around the face lighter than in the rest of the hair and provide freshness in addition to combining darker strands with lighter ones to give more hair density. Also, mixing strands of your base color with gray and vanilla highlights with other honeys are a good way to blend together. hide gray hairreducing its maintenance while creating an interesting play of chiaroscuro that gives it dimension”, explains Rachel Saizof Blue room.
A variant of balayage highlights
Face framing highlights are very similar to balayage and in fact they are a version that gives much more life and dimension to the hair. And they can be applied on both sides of the face from roots to ends to achieve a more or less marked result. And they are suitable for all hair types.
A trendy clavicut haircut
When it comes to combining face framing highlights, Jennifer Aniston chooses an ideal clavicut haircut for those women who haven’t decided on short hair but don’t want long hair that ruins the ends either. Certainly a haircut very versatile and at the same time with a very manageable length and ideal for let it air dry and get good results and you don’t need to go to the salon anytime soon to touch it up as a little longer is fine too.
It may interest you
If you’re over 50 or 60, you don’t have to wear blonde dye and these are the most flattering hair colors
If you’re over 50 or 60, you don’t have to wear blonde dye and these are the most flattering hair colors