Shortly before she died, Elizabeth II honored the composer of “Star Wars” and “Jurassic Park”

John Williams, composer of classics such as “Jurassic Park” and “Star Wars”, was one of the last people decorated by Queen Elizabeth II. Now 90 years old, he is one of the most productive film composers of all time, having created soundtracks for more than 75 films since 1960.

According to the British press, this motivated the composer to receive an honorary knighthood. It was one of Queen Elizabeth’s final acts before her death earlier this month.

according to daily mailWilliams was recognized for his services to film music, and one of the foreigners who made an “outstanding contribution” to the UK.

The newly updated list of honorary awards for foreigners also includes former Disney CEO Bob Iger for service to UK-US relations. Other names that have won this award include Steven Spielberg, Angelina Jolie and Bob Hope.

Although the Queen has passed away and cannot award the award directly to Williams, the songwriter will forever be remembered for the honor.

Williams composed music for “Star Wars”, “ET the Extra-Terrestrial”, “Schlinder’s List”, “Saving Private Ryan” and “Indiana Jones”. In addition to these, he also writes the songs for the first two “Home Alone” films, and the films for the first three “Harry Potter” films, just to name a few.

He has 25 Grammys and five Oscars to his name, his “Star Wars: The Soundtrack” is part of the US Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, and in 2014 he received Kennedy Center Honors.

The Queen Elizabeth II awards come at a time when Williams may be nearing retirement, with the songwriter recently hinting that next year’s “Indiana Jones 5” could be his final soundtrack.