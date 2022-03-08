If it is true that “no” days can happen to everyone, we must not, however, underestimate the signals that our body sends us. Fatigue and exhaustion could be indicative of multiple causes. Sometimes, the change of season could lead to just this sense of fatigue.

The lack of some important vitamins, or mineral salts, could also be the cause of this general malaise. And tingling hands and exhaustion may just be the symptoms. Another very common pathology is anemia, characterized by a lack of iron, an essential mineral for our health. If we have been found to have iron deficiency anemia, here’s what we should eat, according to experts.

However, if we often have shortness of breath and fatigue even after little effort, then our body is giving us a clear warning signal. In fact, if we were to develop these symptoms, several times during the day, it would be appropriate to go to our doctor for tests.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a disease that affects the heart. Specifically, it concerns the left ventricle, in which there is a thickening of its walls. In most cases, this factor shouldn’t pose a risk for the heart to contract properly. However, there are exceptions. In fact, over time, it could lead to heart failure if the heart no longer pumps as it should.

In addition, it is good to know that in the case of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the stiffness of the heart could lead to less blood flow during the diastole phase. And it is precisely this anomaly that causes the symptoms mentioned above. In any case, it is a rare disease that could affect both women and men, regardless of age.

Shortness of breath and fatigue after little effort but also chest pain could be warning signs of this disease

In addition to shortness of breath, other symptoms of this disease could be immediate wheezing even after small efforts, as well as chest pain. Clearly, if you pump less blood, you should feel tired, even after a little exercise. This could, in turn, cause chest pain, as well as an irregular heartbeat, which can be both faster and slower, than standard heartbeats.

So, if we experience these symptoms, let’s go to the doctor. Usually, the murmur, felt through the instruments in the doctor’s possession, could be a first alarm bell. But only from his opinion can a correct diagnosis be made. The doctor, if he were to treat a person suffering from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, could evaluate the possibility of carrying out other tests and drug therapy.

Recommended reading

Few people know that abusing these very common drugs we have at home could risk a heart attack