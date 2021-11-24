There are some common symptoms, which can signal a wide variety of conditions. The only way to really understand what this is about is to go to your doctor. He will know which analyzes to make us do, so as to understand what our condition is. Once understood, he will prescribe the treatment that is most appropriate for us.

Today we will explore a disease that could have symptoms common to many ailments. In fact, shortness of breath, dizziness, and chest pain could be indicators of this dangerous disease.

Heart disease

Today we know about bradycardia. According to the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, it is a condition that consists in the slowing of the heartbeat, which falls below the levels considered normal.

Remember that the heart rate at rest is generally between 60 and 100 beats per minute. Above 100, this is referred to as tachycardia, a condition that is well known. If, on the other hand, it falls below 60, we speak of bradycardia.

According to experts, bradycardia is not always a worrying phenomenon. Especially people who play high-level sports may see their resting heart rate drop below 60 per minute.

In other conditions, however, it could be very dangerous, because it would not allow the heart to properly supply the body with blood.

In short, in this situation there could be symptoms related to the fact that the heart does not pump enough. Among them we find shortness of breath, dizziness, and chest pain. You might also experience weakness, mental confusion, and excessive ease of fatigue when exerting yourself.

According to the ISS, the causes of this disorder are to be found in factors that can interfere with the electrical impulses through which the brain controls the heart. Thus, bradycardia could originate from damage to the heart tissue, which can occur as a result of aging or following a disease.

Hypertension could also be a cause. It is also possible that the origin of bradycardia is congenital and that it results from a malformation of the heart.

It is a particular ailment, and only the doctor can provide the proper treatment. Generally, if bradycardia is caused by another disease, an attempt is made to eliminate the original disease. Otherwise, drugs may be prescribed, or a pacemaker may be implanted, which stimulates heart activity.

