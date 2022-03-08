It often happens that we feel particularly exhausted, especially during the so-called change of season. We blame changes in temperature, particularly stressful days, or an inadequate diet. Eating badly is never recommended, but it is often due to too many commitments and limited time. But we must never underestimate the signals that our body sends us, especially if they are precise alarm bells. If, for example, in addition to extreme fatigue, we find other signs, it could be a very important deficiency in the blood. Pallor, headache, insomnia or shortness of breath are specific bells that indicate a wrong intake of a very important element. As well as cold hands and feet, dizziness, fast heart rate and hair loss.

Shortness of breath, headache and weakness could be the indicators of a lack of this all-important mineral in the blood

In fact, brittle nails and weak hair are unmistakable signs of a lack of iron in the blood. Just like all the other signs highlighted above. These symptoms can be mild in most cases, but if neglected they can intensify. For this reason, the first thing to do is to book an accurate blood test immediately and check the ferritin level in our body. When the levels are particularly low, it is referred to as iron deficiency anemia. This is a mineral that is essential for some biological functions. Anemia occurs when the body does not have sufficient levels to produce hemoglobin. The main causes of this deficiency can be two. Wrong diet with low iron intake or poor absorption of iron. This could be due to some metabolic defects, such as celiac disease.

Stabilize blood levels

Shortness of breath, headaches and weakness could be the indicators of a lack of iron. But how do blood levels stabilize? In some cases, the primary care physician may prescribe supplementary therapy, but this depends on many factors. For this reason it is important to carry out the necessary checks and consult a specialist. In reality there are also many natural routes that can be taken. A varied diet with foods that bring iron to the body could stabilize the situation. Just know which foods provide the most iron. Eggs, beef, chicken and horse are very important for this. As well as sea bass, cuttlefish, mussels, clams and oysters. Or dried fruit, seasonal vegetables such as broccoli and cabbage. But also muesli, orange and lemon juice positively help our body.