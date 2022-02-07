When it comes to health it is important to learn not to neglect and underestimate the signals that our body sends.

Contacting your doctor is the first step to take when you have the feeling that something is not working as it should.

Therefore, it is absolutely normal to worry about your health and that of loved ones and see your doctor.

This attitude, in fact, can make it possible to arrive at an early diagnosis of even a serious disease.

Or simply, avoid ailments and discomfort that can negatively affect your psycho-physical well-being, such as shortness of breath, stomach discomfort and bone pain.

For example, daytime sleepiness associated with a sense of fatigue can also be the wake-up call of this physical condition.

Today, however, we will talk about a disorder that even affects 1 in 5 Italians and that in the most serious cases, can seriously compromise the lives of the people who suffer from it.

There are many symptoms of this disease, which if left untreated can worsen quickly and become chronic.

And depending on the importance of the pathology, these can manifest themselves in a more or less intense way.

Shortness of breath, stomach discomfort and bone pain could be the indicator of this common disease and the deficiency of this important vitamin

We are talking about a disease that mainly affects people in the age group between 20 and 50 years, whose triggering factors are many.

And therefore, not attributable to a single cause.

In addition to the stomach discomfort typical of this syndrome including constipation and diarrhea, there are other clinical symptoms whose nature is extra-intestinal.

Among the latter also the wheezing and pains in the bones.

These, in fact, could be the indicator of this common disease and the deficiency of this important vitamin.

Therefore, weakness and fatigue as well as bone pain especially in the lumbar region can also suggest a diagnosis of irritable bowel syndrome.

And according to authoritative sources, the lack of vitamin D contained in many foods can also lead to a greater risk of developing this disease.

So in addition to evaluating the symptoms with the doctor, it is good to rely on the advice of specialists and if necessary undergo some tests and follow a personalized diet.