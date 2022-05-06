Shortness of breath, wheezing, chest feeling heavy or squeezed can be symptoms of a widespread but often underestimated condition

There are pathologies that, although very widespread, for some reason go unnoticed. There is not much talk about it and therefore people, while encountering the typical symptoms of the physical problem, attribute them to transient ailments. Often, however, it is not a prudent choice, because some diseases, if not addressed correctly, can involve health risks.

This is not the case with allergies. With spring, many, under the influence of pollen, have experienced red eyes and hay fever. Itching in the eyes and a runny nose many, many times, are symptoms of a rather mild allergic reaction. Therefore, people recognize the problem and know how to treat it, intervening quickly, for example through the use of an antihistamine. To be used, always, under medical advice.

A widespread but underestimated disease

There are other less recognizable diseases that people are less aware of. Any of these causes shortness of breath, wheezing, a feeling of heaviness in the chest. It is asthma, a chronic condition that affects as many as 300 million people around the world. The main cause is excessive reactivity of the bronchi. These react too much to a series of stimuli of different kinds (allergic, immunological and others). This excessive response leads to its closure and, therefore, to the lack of passage of air.

In Italy alone asthma affects 4 and a half million people. 10% of these have a severe form of the disease. Severe asthma can really worsen a person’s standard of living. In fact, it is not uncommon for these subjects, frightened by possible sudden attacks of the disease, to limit the exit from home.

A mistake that many people with asthma make is not treating the disease properly, or resorting to overly home remedies without the necessary medical supervision. For example, classic is the case of the asthmatic person who takes cortisone in total autonomy. Maybe as a prevention or even a cure for the attacks of the disease. In fact, the abuse of cortisone to treat asthma is highly discouraged.

First of all, because it does not constitute an asthma therapy, but merely temporarily reduces the problem. Secondly, its abuse can lead to very serious health consequences. How to greatly increase the risk of osteoporosis, diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension and circulation problems. The advice then is to go to the doctor, if we experience shortness of breath, wheezing, a feeling of constriction in the chest but also a dry cough. Not taking medications without proper medical supervision can really be dangerous to your health and absolutely to be avoided.

