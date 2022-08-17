Shorts with boots for the office: This is how they are combined in Autumn Winter 2022

With the evolution of fashion, casual clothing is much more permissible in work places. At last, the shorts they begin to take over the offices and arrive just at the perfect moment to combine them with all kinds of garments that will elevate the style business that few dominate. It is important to mention that the art of formal wear, (for work reasons), it does not prevent you from playing with textures, colors or even timeless pieces that are comfortable, not only to enjoy the summer, but also to feel free and be well dressed, especially when you want to replace the classic pants.

It is true that there are different protocols in the corporate world, but your image speaks a lot about you, therefore, we must reinvent ourselves and bet on the trends dictated by fashion experts. In fact, the catwalks confirm that the shorts will take center stage from the miniskirts, tailor suits Y tight dresseswhich look divine, but as the hours go by they become quite uncomfortable.

In addition, when you return to the work scene with this garment, you will be able to show off the tan that you worked so hard on your vacation, as long as you combine it in a sophisticated way, as shown by the most prestigious firms of the moment.

How to wear shorts with minimalist boots to the office in Autumn-Winter 2022?

Tight leather boots with velvet shorts