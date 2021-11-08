Shot Arnautovic, Bologna extends Sampdoria 2-1. First win away from home

Svanberg and Arnautovic, Thorsby in the middle: so, to be telegraphic, Bologna won against Marassi by winning, as Mihajlovic hoped on the eve, his first away match of the season. Do not believe in a disarmed Sampdoria, on the contrary, it was a beautiful match, which Bologna won by giving an unexpected manifestation of strength, courage, maturity. Ninety minutes of the most beautiful, played with clarity, quality, high rhythms.

“I liked how we played – Sinisa Mihajlovic will say at the end -. We handled it well, if I have to find a flaw it is that we did not close it at 2-0. They had a mainly nervous reaction. Today the boys are there. we were with the head and in fact we won. We did everything we had to, control or accelerate when we had to, create chances “.

Spectacular first half

Very good first half, course at an intense pace and excellent technical precision on both sides. Sampdoria brought many men into their offensive phase, also taking advantage of the wind in favor, the usual icy north wind of Marassi that pushed towards the South curve, the one that traditionally hosts the Sampdoria fans; but Bologna has never stopped starting again. At the end of the first 45 ‘many occasions on both sides and the goalkeepers were protagonists several times. Samp close to the advantage at 13 ‘(Ekdal with the head, Skorupski careful to deflect), a minute later Askildsen’s pole from outside, at 24’ Skorupski stretches on a nice diagonal of Caputo, at 29 ‘Candreva with the right, and Skorupski who rejects of foot.

Bologna, on the other hand, came close to 1-0 in the 20 ‘with Arnautovic in the restart, served very well by Barrow, he found himself face to face with Audero after being vented behind Augello in a lightning restart. Right without fail, a sunny opportunity, but Audero opposed him with a big forward, starting the individual duel. A minute later, on the next corner, and Theate right-footed on the far post (with Ekdal not particularly responsive) kicked high from a good position.

In the 36th minute, a nice launch by Svanberg for Soriano who jumps Audero and with his left turns to the net finding the rescue of Yoshida and in the recovery it was Soriano again, with another cut of his to look for the door after a sumptuous ball from Arnautovic. This time he saves Askildsen (but the ball would not have entered).

It all happens in the second half

The second half (with the bruised De Silvestri replaced by an immediately strong-willed and concentrated Skov Olsen) opened in the second minute with the great goal from Bologna, Dominguez’s heel for Soriano, central assist for Svanberg who came from behind and with platter beat Audero, innocent. Great goal for technical fatura but which also shows the proactive attitude of the rossoblù team, aggressive right from the start.

The Samp reaction was not vehement but there was, which resulted in a dangerous left but on the side of Augello in the 23rd minute, in a slower recovery, due to an understandable decline in strength from Samp and a reasoned management of the Bologna ball. But in the 32nd minute, Thorsby after a shot from Yoshida that anticipates Soumaoro and the Norwegian (on a kick placed on the trocar) comes out between Dominguez and Skorupski uncertain and in a split he signs the same. But a minute passes, or rather two, and with his head Arnautovic beats Audero twice, the first with the head, the second after the control of the Var. Perfect right cross from Svanberg, the Austrian is very good at slipping behind Augello, the ball on the ground and freezing Marassi who was still celebrating the Dorian draw. The linesman raises the flag, the Var makes him lower it.

In the final swirl of changes, Sampdoria assaults but it was Skov Olsen from close range, on an assist from an irrepressible Arnautovic, who touched 3-1, thwarted by a miraculous intervention by Audero. And in the recovery, it was Samson, with a fabulous serpentine, who again caressed the idea of ​​3-1. The moral is simple, Sampdoria, no matter what they say, played a positive, generous, strong-willed game, Bologna was almost perfect, dragged by Arnautovic on a day in which everyone, even Skov Olsen, interpreted the contest to the best of their ability. . And the ranking says 18 points, the same as Juventus and Fiorentina. Mourinho’s Roma, beaten in Venice (the team that Bologna will face after the break, on the 21st at 15, at Dall’Ara) is there, only one length away.

Sampdoria 1-2 Bologna

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski (42 ‘st Dragusin), Colley (29’ st Chabod), Yoshida, Augello (40 ‘st Murru); Candreva Thorsby, Ekdal, Askildsen (24 ‘st Ciervo); Caputo, Gabbiadini (24 ‘st Torregrossa).

Herdsman D’Aversa.

Bologna (3-5-2): Skorupski; Soumaoro, Medel, Theate; De Silvestri (1 ‘st Skov Olsen), Soriano (39’ st Mbaye) Dominguez (39 ‘st Binks), Svanberg Hickey; Arnautovic (46 ‘st Van Hoijdonk), Barow (32’ st Sansone). Herds Mihajlovic.

Referee Manganiello

Goals: 2 ‘st Svanberg, 32’ st Thordby, 34 ‘st Arnautovic

Bookings: Colley, Gabbiadini, Ekdal, Murri, Hickey