Shot Asencio for Lecce, we’re almost there. And a week ago he said: “I’m fine, I want Italy”

For the Spaniard’s arrival in the Giallorossi, only the signatures would be missing which, barring complications, could arrive as early as next week.

It will most likely be Raul Asencio the first purchase of the winter market Lecce. Sources close to the Giallorossi club confirm that the Spaniard is very close to putting pen to paper by going to find that place from deputy Coda who has already covered at Benevento in 2018/19. Meanwhile, to learn more about his recent experience in the motherland and his state of form, here are the words released to Tuttomercatoweb.com just last week.

APOLOGIES. “I want to apologize for what happened before the goodbye at Alcorcon. I shot that video (Asencio recovered while driving towards Valencia at a speed of 160 km / h, posting everything on Instagram, ed) to show my followers that I was returning home and should not turn it. I have wrong. But it has nothing to do with the termination with Alcorcon “.

REASONS FOR TERMINATION. “Things were going wrong, I was not well there. I didn’t think that Alcorcon was a game that suited my characteristics and the team is not doing well. They speak of me as a failure but I scored 2 goals and 2 assists, they are the most important numbers of the team. The best scorer scored 3 goals, of which 2 from a penalty ”.

BETWEEN SPAIN AND ITALY. “Returning to Spain in the summer was my heartfelt choice. After seven years in Italy, away from family and friends since the age of 16, I decided to return playing at home. I also had important offers, even a Serie A club had come forward but I had already made this choice, I wanted to do things well here. But then you never know where you are going, you do not know that you are going to finish last in the standings. I have repented. In Italy I know I’ve always been good, that’s my game. I wait for the right call, strictly from Italy. Physically I am fine, I trained with Alcorcon until 21 December and I will be back to train in these days with a trainer “.