«Shot by one of our missiles» – Corriere.it

Pyongyang claims that the images in which Earth can be seen were taken by the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile, the most powerful launched since 2017. Analysts’ doubts

There North Korean propaganda today released a portfolio of photographs of the missile test conducted on Sunday. This is the most powerful missile launched since 2017: flew 800 kilometers, reaching a maximum height of 2,000 kilometers. Kim was not present, to signal that these ballistic feats are now routine for North Korea’s war technology. “It was just a launch to verify the reliability of this class of missiles,” Pyongyang said.

But to keep the attention of the outside world awake, Kim sent a mandate to the northern news agency Kcna to spread the photos of the launch, with a little news: a camera mounted on the bomb’s head he took the earth from heaven which he should incinerate in case of war. The analysts also express doubts and they do not exclude that the images have been retouched, in particular one that frames the menacing muzzle of the warhead from above: how did they manage to send a device to the sky to shoot the missile from above?

Ballistic details aside, and net of the photographic scenario, that of Sunday 30 January was the seventh test and the eleventh missile of the month (three times there was a pair of bombs launched, in rapid sequence). Monthly record for North Korea, which with the military threat seeks to push the United States to make concessions. Joe Biden has other things to think about: at the moment it is the Ukrainian crisis that dominates his agenda and American officials are merely condemning Kim’s “yet another destabilizing activity” and reminding him that if he wants to discuss he has no choice but to negotiate the renunciation of arsenal of weapons of mass destruction (missiles and nuclear). Kim will not do this and will keep her “life insurance policy”.

The question is if Kim will stop so as not to upset the Olympic Games of the great Chinese neighbor. Or will it continue to raise the bar? Experts think that the North Koreans, who have already made Xi Jinping a disgrace by deserting the Olympics (for health reasons) will calm down between February 4 and 20. But you never know: it is clear that a missile on the day of the inauguration would bring Marshal Kim back to the fore, in a show withdrawal crisis after the overdose of international limelight at the time of Trump. Xi Jinping, who hosts the Games, does not speak, does not stoop to spend words towards Kim (whom he notoriously appreciates neither from a political nor a human point of view). But if the North Koreans continued to ramp up their provocations during the Olympics, it would be a setback for great China.