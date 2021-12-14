World

shot down by the Israelis, moments of terror – Libero Quotidiano

A drone was threatening Pope francesco. This is what was revealed by the Israeli newspaper in English Jerusalem Post, which refers to the Mass in Slovakia held by the Pontiff on 15 September last. On that occasion – we read – the drone flew over the function held by Bergoglio in front of 60 thousand faithful and in the presence of 90 bishops and 500 priests. Immediate intervention by an Israeli anti-drone company which, again reveals the Jerusalem Post, has neutralized the “hostile drone”.

The news, dating back to the 34th apostolic journey of the head of the Holy See, was covered by the embargo that was removed only now. The D-Fend company explained that they have worked with the Ministry of the Interior Slovak to protect Pope Francis, his entourage and participants during the numerous events that were held in the European country from 12 to 15 September, during the papal visit, culminating in the outdoor mass in Sastin, home of the National Marian Shrine.

Danger averted, therefore. The fear is in fact linked to the potentially criminal use of hostile drones that are increasingly on the rise. The United States sounded the alarm. Months ago, Joe Mazel, head of the FBI’s operational technology law unit, had warned about the use of remote piloting technology. On the occasion Mazel had recounted an episode that had seen him as the protagonist: an Agency hostage rescue team had settled on an elevated observation post, when he began to hear the hum of small drones. After a while the UAVs (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) or UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) were around them, circling at high speed with the aim of confusing and tracking them down, giving the criminals an undue advantage. But not only that, because the attacks carried out through drones are also growing. From here the obvious concern for safety by Bergoglio.

