“Shot down”. What happened to the Russian UAVs in Odessa

A still unknown number of Russian aircraft without a pilot was shot down by the Ukrainian defense. The news was communicated by the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Maxim Marchenko. As we learn, the Russian army has actively begun to send unmanned aircraft on reconnaissance over the Ukrainian city of Odessa and its entire region. In response, the Ukrainian air defense intercepted and shot them down.

The function of the drones

What promises to be a long conflict also sees drone-aircraft on the field: as we have seen on InsideOver, more than tanks and missiles, the protagonists of the war in Ukraine are the drones. Small, agile and manageable, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have attracted a lot of attention not only because they have been successfully used both by the ranks of the Ukrainian army and by the Russian side, but also and above all for their propensity to be employed in various missions connected, or in any case related, to the Ukrainian affair. It had already happened on March 15 that the Kiev authorities had spotted a Russian surveillance drone crossing Poland before re-entering Ukrainian airspace. Without thinking twice, the target was shot down. From early reconstructions, it appears that the drone was tasked with overseeing the Ukrainian military training center recently hit by a Russian missile attack.

Functions and types

Called UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), these drones are remote-controlled mini planes that stay in flight for a long time until they have spotted the target to center. In many cases, they contain hundreds of steel marbles to produce the worst possible effects: it is the characteristic of “kamikaze drones”. At that point the attack is triggered: the phase called “circuit overflight” allows you to select the targets to hit, collect more information before hitting the target or retreat if the conditions to put an end to the attack no longer occur or if there were significant collateral losses. The great advantage of this type of action is that you still have ammo available if the first operation fails. As he writes RaiNews24, the battle between drones sees those of Turkish production, Bayraktar TB2, supplied to the Ukrainian army, and the Kronstadt Orion and Orlan-10 drones supplied to the Russian army. Their great feature is the ease of take-off which can take place in particularly small spaces. On average, they can fly for 24 consecutive hours and reach speeds of up to 220 km / h thanks to the light structure and the fuselage made of carbon fiber. The transportable weight is limited to 150 kilos but with various equipment: among the equipment on board there are rangefinders that measure the distance to the targets and lasers and lasers.

The Ukrainian numbers of the conflict

According to reports from the Bbc which, however, has not been able to confirm the sources, only in the last few hours does Ukraine claim to have destroyed 12 between Russian aircraft and missiles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces air defenses reportedly destroyed two planes, three helicopters, three drones and four cruise missiles. Also hit for the sixth time the Chornobaivka airport, in the Kherson region, where Russia has placed part of its air fleet. Instead, in the bulletin Daily published on Twitter, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense claims to have killed 14,400 Russian soldiers so far, shot down 210 military aircraft (95 planes and 110 helicopters), destroyed 466 tanks and 1,470 armored and armored vehicles, 914 military vehicles and 60 fuel tanks , in addition to 213 pieces of artillery and to have sank three boats. In Kiev there is also the neutralization of 72 multiple rocket launchers, 44 anti-aircraft batteries, 17 drones and 11 specialized enemy machines.