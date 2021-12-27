Latest news of the transfer market on Naples regarding the purchase in defense of January to make up for Koulibaly’s absences and Manolas’ farewell. The club is hard at work to close the shot.

Napoli: shot from Chelsea in defense, is ready to sign

Updates arrive from Il Mattino sui signings of Napoli who are ready to sign a shot from Chelsea. Because the company is working for a defense center and there are many names on Giuntoli’s list. Meanwhile, according to the latest news Napoli has Chelsea’s Malang Sarr in pole to take in January.

On pole for the Naples is Malang Sarr for defense, is a redundancy of Chelsea, an operation so to speak at Angussia: for the middle of the season, his salary is close to 1.5 million euros. This season he played 5 games with the Blues.

Calciomercato Napoli: substitute Manolas, the names

Besides Malang Sarr Napoli looks for other purchases in defense. In fact, the names evaluated are many.

Central ready, who does not find space in his team, right foot. And maybe just on loan. Without mortgages on the budget of the future. It looks like a Christmas party game: instead it is the identikit of the perfect January purchase for Napoli. Ah, to be taken perhaps to be deployed with Fiorentina in the Italian Cup. It is not an easy undertaking, but the market paths are endless. Spalletti, who in the summer was satisfied with Juan Jesus and Anguissa now wants some reinforcement. put it back together “. Here you are. From Gatti del Frosinone to Casale del Verona, from Uduokhai to Lucumì, from Szalai to Kumbulla (Rrahmani’s old teammate in Verona). From Cyprus comes the offer of an old acquaintance of Spalletti, the Slovak central Tomas Hubocan, 36, for a long time at the court of Luciano at the Zenit. Omonia Nicosia lets him go practically for free. Rogue nostalgia. And with Zurich we talk about Omeragic, born in 2002: Milan, however, seem to be on pole.