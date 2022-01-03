Shot from Rome? With these two goodbyes the midfielder can arrive!

L’Inter is on the trail of Gonzalo Villar: the midfielder of the Rome he has been approached several times by the Nerazzurri in the last few days.

The young Spaniard, born in 1998, is not included in the rotations of Mourinho. For this reason, many have assumed an exchange of loans with Vecino.

The departure of the Uruguayan, in fact, is one of the two farewells necessary to see Villar in the Nerazzurri. The other is that of Stefano Sensi: L’Inter he has to fix the redundancies in midfield before he can move on the market.

Gonzalo Villar with the Roma shirt

In this regard, the Gazzetta dello Sport takes stock of the situation of the midfielders and the transfer market:

In the short term, everything always depends on eventual exits. The hit in this session could be Gonzalo Villar of Rome, but only if two elements were to be sold: what will become of it Matias Vecino And Stefano Sensi?

Even the name of Nandez is to be taken into consideration, even if the latest events (arrest warrant in Uruguay) could further complicate matters. For the summer session, we look to Sassuolo: another zero opportunity could be Filip Djuricic, while for the big shot in perspective there is always the dream Davide Frattesi“.