shot in Allegri and Serie A

Dejan Kulusevski made his debut with the Tottenham shirt and made some statements intended to cause discussion

No time to say goodbye and Dejan Kulusevski he has already ‘forgotten’ Serie A and Juventus.

The Swedish winger, switched to Tottenham in the last days of the winter transfer market, he made his debut with the Spurs in the FA Cup against Brighton, entering the final minutes. The former Parma shows great enthusiasm for his new experience in the Premier League and does not spare a few digs at Italian football.

The Swede, in fact, comments on Conte’s hard training sessions: “I like to suffer, it’s one of my characteristics. I love hard work and I understand how it works here – it’s amazing. I love this type of training because it allows my body to improve “. Kulusevski compares theEngland and Italy: “The training sessions that take place here are very different from Italy: everything is faster here, the players run much faster. It is a positive aspect for me: my body must feel alive to allow the head to think faster. This is why I am very happy to be here “.

Kulusevski forgets Allegri: “At Tottenham for Conte”

A happiness that also depends on the presence of Antonio Conte. Kulusevski does not hide the centrality of the Salento coach in his transfer. “It was all – his words -. Tottenham is a fantastic club, but thanks to Conte everyone runs more. He has excellent training methods, excellent tactics and a fantastic staff ”. Kulusevski shows great satisfaction for having come to wear the ‘Spurs’ shirt: “I am honored”. But now it’s up to him to show on the pitch that he’s really suited to English football.