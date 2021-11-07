Shot in the head by 2 16-year-old students

Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old Spanish teacher, was found dead in Chautauqua Park, Iowa, United States, 24 hours after her family members reported missing. Two 16-year-old students are accused of the murder, who cannot be ruled out may have acted on grounds of racial hatred even if the motive remains unknown. The victim’s son on Facebook: “I forgive them and I’m sorry they had that anger in their hearts.”

Tragedy in the United States, where a 66-year-old Spanish teacher, Nohema Graber, was found dead in a park in Fairfield, in Iowa last Wednesday. Two of his were accused of the murder students of 16 years, according to the American press. Investigations are still ongoing, the motive has not yet been clarified, but according to the authorities it is not excluded that the two may have acted pushed by racial hatred towards the woman, originally from Mexico but who had been teaching for 12 years at Fairfield High School, the school attended by the two alleged killers. It all started last Tuesday when the family reported her disappearance of the teacher. But the searches did not last long: after 24 hours, the woman’s body was found “hidden under a cloth” a Chautauqua Park, “near a wheelbarrow and railway sleepers” and had head injuries.

The police found traces of blood on the clothes of one of the two teenagers, while the other admitted to having procured the objects used in the murder and to having contributed to covering it up, as well as having been present at the time of the crime but not having contributed to the 66-year-old’s death. The two, William Noble Chaiden Miller And Jeremy Everett Goodale, they are both accused of first degree murder. The court has set the bail for both of them at one million dollars, pending the hearing in the courtroom on November 12th. The two, according to an initial reconstruction, would have attacked Graber while he was doing the usual stroll at the park on Tuesday afternoon and then hiding the body, but we still don’t know why. Some of the woman’s former students told the press that she was often mocked for her pronounced Spanish accent. But it’s all about rumors. The two alleged killers would have exchanged messages on the other social concerning the murder of the teacher. Investigators offered no further details on the nature of those posts, what platform they were made on, and whether they were public or private. “As I understand it, it was an attempted murder by two students. I forgive them and I’m sorry they had that anger in their hearts. There is no point in getting angry with them. We should hope that they can find peace in their lives “, meanwhile the victim’s son wrote on Facebook, Christian.