shot of 200 thousand euro- Corriere.it

from Pierpaolo Lio

The Nerazzurri player was busy on Wednesday at the Meazza for Inter-Torino. Upon returning home, in the Gae Aulenti area, he and his wife found the apartment burglarized. I also got a 70,000 euro watch

They took advantage of his absence during the game to rob his house. Loot: 200 thousand euros in jewels, watches and bags of his wife, the influencer Giulia Amodio. He Stefano Sensi, Nerazzurri player engagedor Wednesday at the Meazza for Inter-Torino (match ended 1-0 for the Nerazzurri).



While the match was in progress, the thieves entered the apartment in the Gae Aulenti area by forcing the French window into the kitchen on the first floor. When the couple returned home after midnight, they sounded the alarm to the police. Missing, in particular, a Patek Philippe watch worth 70 thousand euros. Another Inter player, midfielder Arturo Vidal, had suffered a theft at home on 7 November during the derby. The same fate befell the striker Luis Muriel: a big hit worth 300 thousand euros while he was playing the hymn of the Champions League for Atalanta-Villareal.

