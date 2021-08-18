News

Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez’s photos from the film set

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

From world-famous pop star to actress appreciated by audiences and critics, over the years Jennifer Lopez (PHOTO) has spanned several fields establishing itself as an undisputed star of Hollywood.

Currently the voice of Love Don’t Cost A Thing is busy filming Shotgun Wedding, as evidenced by the post published on the profile Instagram from over one hundred and forty-seven million followers who follow his life between music, cinema, backstage, work commitments, photo shoots and moments of relaxation in the company of the dearest loved ones.

Jennifer Lopez, photos on Instagram

deepening



Selena, Jennifer Lopez celebrates the anniversary of the film

Two shots on the beach represent the short preview of the film that will mark the return of Jennifer Lynn Lopez, this is the name in the registry office, on the big screen. Shotgun Wedding will see Jason Moore direct the voice of Get Right And Josh Duhamel, also featured in the cast Lenny Kravitz And Jennifer Coolidge.

The photos published by the singer, actress, dancer and entrepreneur immediately won the audience so much to boast already more than two million likes up Instagram.

Loading...
Advertisements

Selena, the message for the anniversary of the film

deepening



Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together. PHOTO HISTORY

In the past few hours Jennifer Lopez, class 1969, celebrated the twenty-fourth anniversary of the film’s release Selena, candidate for the Golden Globe in the category Best Actress in a Comedy Film.

The actress said: “I can’t believe it’s been twenty-four years since Selena’s release. I am so proud of this movie!!! So proud to be a small part of Selena’s extraordinary legacy ”.

Later, Jennifer Lopez added: “When I was preparing for the role, I studied it tirelessly, his every step, his every finger movement, his lips, his contagious laugh, his expressions “.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

657
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
567
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
432
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
419
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
399
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
394
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
394
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
369
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
346
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
331
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top