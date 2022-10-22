Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video): Jennifer Lopez explosive in the trailer for her new film

Jennifer Lopez may well surprise with the release of a new film, Shotgun Wedding, which will be available on Prime Video. We tell you more about this feature film already highly anticipated on the streaming platform.

Shotgun Wedding, on Prime Video, what is it about?

Jennifer Lopez has put on a wedding dress again, and this time it’s not for her wedding to Ben Affleck. The singer will star in a new film directed by Jason Moore (Sisters) which will be available on Prime Video. It is Shotgun Wedding and she will be alongside a five-star cast since we can count on the presence of Josh Duhamel (baby manual), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), but also the singer Lenny Kravitz.

In Shotgun Wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel play Darcy and Tom, engaged, who decide to get married in an exotic place, cut off from civilization. A special and idyllic choice for the most beautiful day of their life, certainly, but the lovebirds will discover that this seemingly heavenly place is under the thumb of criminals. So, inevitably, we will have to expect action in addition to a very romantic comedy atmosphere. The trailer was revealed this Tuesday October 4, 2022 by the Prime Video streaming platform and, indeed, the film looks explosive.

Jennifer Lopez as we have never seen her in Shotgun Wedding?

We will have to wait until January 27, 2022 to discover this film with Jennifer Lopez. No doubt, the outfits of wedding dresses look great on her and the singer is a fan of the look. However, Shotgun Wedding could well be a game changer, given that it is also an action film.

Earlier in the year 2022, we could see her on the poster of Marry Me, with Owen Wilson, a romantic comedy like most of the films in which we got used to seeing Jennifer Lopez. And after the film based on a true story, Queens, the singer and actress seems to be trying a new tone in her film career. All that remains is to wait to discover this comedy which looks as crazy as it is funny.