shots stolen from the set with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg! Won’t Sully have his iconic mustache? It is immediately controversial

We are all looking forward to the film adaptation on the adventurous series starring Nathan Drake. Filming on the film dedicated to the work of Naughty Dog is proceeding very well, as confirmed by actor Tom Holland. The saga of Uncharted has certainly entered the hearts of fans thanks to its characters. The legendary and unmissable one stands out among the supporting actors Victor Sullivan, known as Sully, that will be played by the famous Mark Wahlberg.

One of the most impressed aesthetic features on the good co-star of the games are his mustache. Even from some scenes of Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, in which we saw the youngest character, it seemed that in the course of his life he had never changed his style often shared even by Zorro and Mario of Nintendo.

Some have leaked shots stolen from the set, in which we can see as the good Mark Wahlberg should appear in the film. The images were shared on Twitter and come from the set in Berlin. The young Nathan Drake of Tom Holland and Sully are portrayed dressed in a suit and tie.

Fans of the series were alarmed to notice Wahlberg’s hair-free upper lip. In conclusion, it looks like he won’t have a mustache, at least not in that specific scene.

Fans were surprised and shocked of this possible choice, although we cannot say that the shots actually resume moments present in the film. In case the production had decided to really deprive Sully of his mustache, it could be a stylistic choice capable of making people talk.

Obviously, we would like to clarify that a film is a transposition and as such not a “copy-paste” of the original source. It wouldn’t be strange little differences like these to give the film a personality of its own. We do not feel like judging the more conventional users, but we do not believe these are the elements that could compromise the value of production.

What do you think about it? Would a sully without a mustache bother you or does it seem a superficial matter?

Remember that according to some rumors Uncharted 5 could be a prequel starring Victor Sullivan!

I know they are young Nate and Sully but Where is Sully’s mustache? ?? – Adriana Bernal (@ AdrianaBernal4) September 16, 2020

No mustache, no gray in the hair, no cigar, meh – Jacob’s Quest (@JacobsQuest) September 15, 2020

It’s-

It’s just Mark Wahlberg.

Sully just looks like Mark Wahlberg – Ben Diamond (@OurFutureDays) September 15, 2020

Source: IGN