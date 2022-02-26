Should Apple “guarantee updates” like Samsung or Google does?

Following in the footsteps of its rivals, it would not be bad if Apple guaranteed years of updates to its devices.

It has become fashionable within companies like Google or Samsung to guarantee the updates that they are going to offer to their smartphones at the time of their presentation. Google guarantees 3 updates of software on your Pixels and Samsung has recently said that its Galaxy S22 will be updated during 4 years. Apple offers longer updates, however it does not promote it.

Apple has proven to update its devices for many more years. The iPhone 6s from 2015 is compatible with iOS 15, which is more than six years of updates, and the iPad Air 2, launched in 2014, will have 7 years of news. Therefore, we all assume that the iPhone 13 will receive iOS 20, however, Apple has not officially said this, which could confuse inexperienced users.

A strategy that could be interesting

If your maximum rivals are guaranteeing the years of updates, offering 3 and 4 years, It would be great if Apple came along and guaranteed 6 years of updates for every new iPhone.. One way to show that an iPhone is a much more durable device.

Also, Apple’s lengthy updates aren’t unique to the iPhone, devices like Apple Watch, iPad or Mac are updated during similar periods. And Apple doesn’t take advantage of it by promoting this important feature of its devices.

Despite our wish, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be something Apple is going to change. Android has always had problems with updates, with top-of-the-range devices that barely received a software update. That is not something that has happened to the iPhone, which has always been updated for many years.

It is not the first time that Apple has made direct comparisons in the presentation of one of its devices, there are even times where the years of iOS support have been highlighted. This would be giving only one more step to show the strength of iOS.

