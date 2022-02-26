Should Barcelona have bet on him from the beginning of the season?

BARCELONA — Barcelona rounded off probably their best game of the season in Naples.

He went to the temple of Diego Armando Maradona and carried out an exhibition against which Napoli could do nothing, delivered from beginning to end to reality and which barely had the consolation of applauding the winner, who left Italy with an undisguised joy and irreverent optimism.

“We’re on the right track”, a senior Barça manager told ESPN, barely containing his euphoria, resolving the conviction that exists in considering the bet on Xavi Hernández the best of sporting decisions.

Xavi says goodbye after the triumph of Barcelona in Naples Getty Images

This Barça has a flavor that goes back in time to the second half of the 2003-04 season, when it went from disaster to fighting for a League title that seemed impossible in January, when Joan Laporta decided to keep Frank Rijkaard in the bench despite absolute external pressure that cried out for his dismissal.

2 Related

This time, 18 years later, the president had to take that step that he never wanted… And that after four months causes a reasonable doubt among the board: Would it not have been the right thing to bet on Xavi from the beginning of the season ?

The club, Laporta, fired Ronald Koeman on the night of October 28, 2021, immediately after a blushing defeat in Madrid against Rayo Vallecano and when the pressure on Joan Laporta was already understood as unbearable.

The president had proclaimed almost five months earlier, on June 3, the continuity of the Dutch coach after “a period of reflection” ensuring that at no time had he negotiated with other coaches, despite the fact that, indirectly, he had already become to contact Xavi, a coach at Al Sadd at the time and of whom the president stated that he still lacked filming.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

The results ended up sentencing the departure of Koeman, an indisputable character in Laporta’s Barcelona imagination since his time as a footballer, and led the president to play the Xavi card five months after questioning him.

And four months later, in full euphoria, with successful signings but, above all, a non-negotiable football plan that is beginning to bear fruit at the club, this question is repeated. Should Koeman be fired with honors in June and start the season with Xavi?