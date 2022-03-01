‘Should Canelo Álvarez cancel against Bivol?’; Faitelson starts controversy

Midtime Editorial

David Fatelson questioned whether it is pertinent Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in front of Dmitry Bivol due to the invasion of Ukraine and after FIFA announced heavy sanctions on Russia.

Early Monday, the world body announced that Russia was out of Qatar 2022, in addition to the automatic elimination of its clubs in any competition, a situation that led the communicator to start the controversy

“If FIFA and some other sporting bodies expel Russia from all competition… What should El Canelo do? Cancel his next fight with Russian Dmitry Bivol?“he wonders.

So far, Cinnamon It has not been expressed about the possibility that the meeting will not take place by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it will be this Wednesday when more details are known.

For now, there is the possibility that the fight will take place in Dubai, an emirate that has a good relationship with the Russian government.

And what will happen to Medvedev?

This time Faitelson’s criticism did not focus on Canelo, but also recalled the Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, current number 1 in the ATP ranking.

“And since we continue to mix sport with politics… Should the ATP strip Russian tennis player Danil Medvedev of the first place in the rankings and ban him from competing?