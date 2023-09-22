Should hormone therapy be done after 60?

Around the age of 50, women begin the menopause period. At this time the body stops producing hormones like estrogen which helps a lot in reproductive health as well as general health. Furthermore, menopause brings side effects and symptoms that can be complicated. Should one undergo hormone therapy at the age of 60?

For women who suffer from menopause symptoms and feel a decline in their quality of life, there is the option of hormone replacement therapy, also known as therapy in simple language. Hormone therapy or hormone replacement therapy,

What exactly is hormone replacement therapy?

As women approach menopause, their levels of the hormone estrogen fluctuate and decrease. Estrogen has many functions: it helps regulate the menstrual cycle, contributes to bone strength, regulates cholesterol levels, affects skin temperature and much more.

As Estrogen levels become unstableA variety of symptoms may occur such as hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia, dizziness, anxiety, and joint pain.

hormone therapy It increases estrogen levels in a woman’s body and can help relieve these symptoms. Women who take it generally do not take it forever, only to help with the menopause transition.

hormone therapy The option may also have some additional benefits, such as helping prevent bone loss and fractures.

Treatments come in many shapes and sizes, from pills and patches to gels and rings. The main ingredient is estrogen, but one of the most common forms is combination therapy, in which estrogen is given with a synthetic version of the hormone progesterone.

Adding progesterone helps protect the uterine lining, as estrogen alone can sometimes increase the chance of uterine cancer. The best type of therapy will vary from person to person and will depend on symptoms and lifestyle. Usually, you start with the lowest possible dose.

Most hormone therapy has effects on the entire body. But some are used only vaginally to relieve symptoms in this part of the body. Additionally, most experts recommend starting hormone replacement therapy when the first signs of menopause appear.

There is no limit to how much time this can take. Some people support the idea of ​​continuing therapy for several years, but recently doctors are recommending using it at the lowest dose and for the shortest possible time.

What are the risks?

Although this therapy has faced bad press in the past, it is estimated that its benefits outweigh the risks. Studies published in the early 2000s showed that it had more harmful effects than beneficial ones. It became widely publicized and its use declined.

Some types of therapy have been linked to a slightly increased risk of cancer. For example, this combination may be associated with a small increase in the risk of breast cancer.

But British Menopause Society It is estimated that the risk is lower than drinking more than two units of alcohol a day or being overweight. And the risk gradually reduces when the medicine is stopped.

Other recommendations for women after age 50

In any case, if you have had breast cancer, if your blood pressure is not well controlled by a cardiologist, or if you have had a history of blood clots, it is advisable not to use hormone replacement therapy. Is.

a healthy diet Consuming lots of vegetables and fruits, reducing coffee and alcohol intake, quitting smoking, and getting at least 30 minutes of physical exercise daily are all recommendations for any time in life, but especially for this stage. Are useful.