“Should I expect good or bad news?” – Corriere.it

In the message sent by the head of the Elysée to Scott Morrison two days before the outbreak of the crisis, French suspicions about the failure to comply with the 55 billion euro contract for the supply of 12 submarines to the Canberra fleet

PARIS If the G20 in Rome was an opportunity for peace between the French president Emmanuel Macron and the American one Joe Biden, the quarrel continues between France and Australia over submarines and the birth of the rival Aukus alliance (Australia, United Kingdom, United States). The latest, unprecedented gesture is Australia’s spread of a sms – obviously confidential – sent by Macron to the prime minister Scott Morrison two days before the outbreak of the crisis, on 15 September last. France has always claimed to have been betrayed by Australia, which has kept silent until the last moment of having changed strategy and having reached an agreement with London and Washington for a great anti-Chinese alliance in the Indo-Chinese area. peaceful.

France displaced



On September 15, Paris suddenly discovered, thanks to a letter sent by the Australian government, that the agreement signed in 2016 was being broken by Canberra and that the 55 billion euro contract for the supply of 12 conventional submarines to the Australian navy. was being torn apart. Two hours later, Macron watched in amazement, along with the rest of the world, at the joint Biden-Johnson-Morrison video conference announcing the birth of Aukus and the supply of American nuclear submarines to Australia. France the same evening did not hide the anger, spoke openly about “betrayal” and of “Total breakdown of any trust” and in the following days he recalled his ambassadors in Washington to Canberra home, keeping the one in London because “Britain is the last wheel of the wagon in this affair”, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean- Yves Le Drian.

The clash continues



The diplomatic work however went on and on Saturday at the G20 in Rome Biden and Macron met, France has accepted America’s apology and relations between the two countries appear to be destined to normalize. With Australia, however, the clash continues. On Sunday, also at the G20 in Rome, an Australian journalist asked Macron if he thought the Australian prime minister had lied to him in the submarine affair. “I dont’t think. I know ». “I don’t think so. I know it”was Macron’s dry reply. In practice, the French president gave the Australian premier a liar in public. The answer came today. The Australian media spread it screenshot of a text message sent by Macron to Morrison two days before the announcement on Aukus.

Good or bad news?

“Should I expect good or bad news about our joint submarine ambition?”



, Macron writes. If the Australian premier has released this private message, it is to show that the French were aware that something was wrong with the submarine agreement, and therefore their falling from the clouds, on September 15, is unjustified: it would be one staging to cover up its own political-diplomatic failure by launching accusations against Australia.

The reaction of the Elysée



The Elysée, as expected, did not like it. Talks about “Very inelegant methods” and indicates that, on the contrary, that very message demonstrates Macron’s good faith: he knew that there were technical difficulties related to the agreement on submarines, the subject of a meeting the following day between French and Australian experts, but he certainly did not suspect that Australia was going to blow everything up and indeed he was about to announce to the world a great alliance with America and the United Kingdom, excluding the French. For the first time, a private message from a head of state is disclosed via text message, yet another sign that the submarine crisis has blown away any diplomatic concern.