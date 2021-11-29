Should Kim Kardashian Get Back With Kanye West? Here are 3 pros and 3 cons

Kanye West seems unwilling to give up on the idea that Kim Kardashian is no longer his wife and that, indeed, he has opened a new chapter in his life with another man. After declaring that he has not yet received the documents to sign for the divorce and saying that the new relationship of Kim nobody likes him (to quote literally: “his family, friends and God”), in a last interview he promised that he will do everything to return with her, to make up for her mistakes, also because it is God who wants this.

Now, rants of Kanye West aside, we don’t know if the founder of Skims he’s really wondering if it’s worth coming back with him, but in case he’s thinking about it and making the famous pros and cons list, we’ll step in to help. Let’s start with the first ones, here are 3 reasons why it would be worth re-sewing this union:

1- HE IS THE DAD OF HIS CHILDREN

Okay, a close family isn’t necessarily a happy family, but Kim Kardashian he never stopped stressing how much the rapper is an exceptional dad who loves taking care of his children. North, Saint, Psalm And Chicago they are very attached to their father, so much so that Kanye he took a house a few hundred meters from the one he shared with the queen of reality TV so as not to stray so far from them.

2- IT’S A GREAT MOTIVATOR

We know how much Kim Kardashian has changed and grown since the beginning of her relationship with Kanye West and how much it has managed to achieve, becoming accredited as a fashion icon and industry tycoon. And this, as she herself says, is also thanks to him who has always pushed and motivated her to believe in her dreams and ambitions. Let’s remember the episode of Keeping up with the Kardashian in which Kim, undecided whether to take the path of legal practice less, was encouraged by her ex-husband to do so.

3- IT IS HIS GREAT LOVE

Kim she is a great romantic and, as her sisters often point out, when she starts dating a man she always thinks about happy ending. And the relationship with Kanye West it’s special because they’ve been chasing each other for a long time only to finally find themselves at the right time. They got married and created a beautiful family and, I bet, that is a constant thought for the former Mrs. West.

Let’s move on to the painful notes instead. Here are 3 reasons why it’s good it’s over

1- IT’S OFFENSE

The same Kim Kardashian said in the latest season of the reality show that her relationship with the rapper was like living on a roller coaster. Moments of joy, alternating with moments of suffering or total distance. It’s okay to live with brio but life as a couple also means serenity and, in this case, there wasn’t even an iota of it.

2- IT IS ACCENTRATOR

Every look of Kim had scanned from Kanye West and his staff. There was a veto on photos that he may or may not post online. Finally, all his activities had to receive the rapper’s approval or not. Maybe the intentions were good, but this means limiting the independence of your partner and it doesn’t seem like the best way to build a healthy and lasting relationship.

3- IT’S IMPOSSIBLE WITH HER EX

If you scribble on Google and look for the statements of Kanye West about his ex Amber Rose, I’m pretty sure you will get your hair on end: a lot of nastiness and meanness that makes you shiver and seems to be doing the same with Kim, having seen the latest interviews. For example, accusing her of having wanted a divorce on the advice of her advertiser in order to receive greater visibility is fully part of what has been said. In short, he is that type of man “either with me or against me” and this means that the happiness of the partner will always come after his own. Bad feature.

And you, what do you think? Which reasons convince you the most?