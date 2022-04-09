Entertainment

should Neymar’s goal have been disallowed?

By Jerome Vinette

Posted on 04/09/2022 at 9:29 p.m.
2 minute read

For this 31st day of the championship, Paris Saint-Germain, current leader, moved to the Stade Gabriel-Montpied to challenge the Clermont Foot team, 17th. The opener signed Neymar Jr came very early in this match. However, an action by Kylian Mbappé was examined just before the Brazilian’s goal.

© Paris Saint-Germain Twitter account

From the 6th minute, the Latin American star comes to deceive the Clermont goalkeeper, Arthur Desmas (0-1). A superb collective action by Parisians, and good work by Danilo Pereira allowed Neymar Jr to stand out and register his 8th goal of the season.

The Clermont public expresses its dissatisfaction with boos. Obviously the referee misseda little kick from Kylian Mbappe on Alidu Seidu. Nothing serious or blatant, just a small inattentive gesture from the French world champion, but enough for the Ghanaian defender collapses on the ground.

A mistake ? Or not ?

While Seidu is on the groundthe action continues and leads to Neymar’s goal in stride. The Clermont players resent the referee because they feel that at times like this, the game should be stopped with a whistle to attend to the injured player.

The referee did not whistle, and let the action continue, allowing the Parisians to open the scoring. After a long minute of verification on the video, it was considered that the goal could be awarded, to the dismay of the Clermont public, as well as the players on the field.

Should the goal have been disallowed or not ? In the meantime, it is PSG that leads to Gabriel-Montpied thanks to its star attackers, Neymar and Mbappeauthor of second goal (19th). A task made more difficult for the men of Pascal Gastien.

