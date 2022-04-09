should Neymar’s goal have been disallowed?

For this 31st day of the championship, Paris Saint-Germain, current leader, moved to the Stade Gabriel-Montpied to challenge the Clermont Foot team, 17th. The opener signed Neymar Jr came very early in this match. However, an action by Kylian Mbappé was examined just before the Brazilian’s goal.

From the 6th minute, the Latin American star comes to deceive the Clermont goalkeeper, Arthur Desmas (0-1). A superb collective action by Parisians, and good work by Danilo Pereira allowed Neymar Jr to stand out and register his 8th goal of the season.

The Clermont public expresses its dissatisfaction with boos. Obviously the referee misseda little kick from Kylian Mbappe on Alidu Seidu. Nothing serious or blatant, just a small inattentive gesture from the French world champion, but enough for the Ghanaian defender collapses on the ground.

? 6″ GOAL for Paris. While Seidu, hit by a sole from Mbappé, is on the ground, Neymar takes advantage of a boulevard in the area and opens the scoring with an unstoppable strike for Desmas. After VAR, Mr. Wattellier grants the goal… ???? 0?? – 1?? ? #CF63PSG pic.twitter.com/rLiJpamdkm – Clermont Foot 63 (@ClermontFoot) April 9, 2022

A mistake ? Or not ?

While Seidu is on the groundthe action continues and leads to Neymar’s goal in stride. The Clermont players resent the referee because they feel that at times like this, the game should be stopped with a whistle to attend to the injured player.

The referee did not whistle, and let the action continue, allowing the Parisians to open the scoring. After a long minute of verification on the video, it was considered that the goal could be awarded, to the dismay of the Clermont public, as well as the players on the field.

Should the goal have been disallowed or not ? In the meantime, it is PSG that leads to Gabriel-Montpied thanks to its star attackers, Neymar and Mbappeauthor of second goal (19th). A task made more difficult for the men of Pascal Gastien.