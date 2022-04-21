Entertainment

Should PSG keep Lionel Messi?

There is a question that must bother PSG fans. Should Lionel Messi continue in the tricolor capital? Whistled in particular after the elimination in the Champions League, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is very far from evolving at its best level. However, we have the impression that the Ile-de-France club must keep him after the next summer transfer window. And we explain why!

Who could have imagined Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona last season? Having joined the Masia in 2000, he had been in Catalonia for more than 20 years. It was with Barça that the Argentinian striker established himself as one of the best players in history. However, the financial problems of Blaugrana forced him to leave at the end of his contract.

And it was Paris Saint-Germain who had the last word! However, everything had to be relearned. Lionel Messi had known only one club in his career. Habits are not the same everywhere in Europe. It is therefore certain that the 34-year-old needed to adapt to the French capital. And now it seems to be!

He knows the rest of the squad perfectly, the Parc des Princes, the training center… These details should allow him to prepare as well as possible for the new season. Without forgetting that Lionel Messi resumed much later than most other players last year, after his coronation in Copa America with Argentina.

