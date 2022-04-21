Should PSG keep Lionel Messi?

And it was Paris Saint-Germain who had the last word! However, everything had to be relearned. Lionel Messi had known only one club in his career. Habits are not the same everywhere in Europe. It is therefore certain that the 34-year-old needed to adapt to the French capital. And now it seems to be!

He knows the rest of the squad perfectly, the Parc des Princes, the training center… These details should allow him to prepare as well as possible for the new season. Without forgetting that Lionel Messi resumed much later than most other players last year, after his coronation in Copa America with Argentina.

Excellent news as we approach this new season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or will intend to continue at this pace, but above all to do better than the previous year. And the defenses of Ligue 1 clearly have something to tremble with! He will do everything to remember why he is indeed one of the greatest in the history of this sport.

The hierarchy risks being completely upset next season, with his potential departure. And it is Lionel Messi who could become the number one asset of the PSG attack! No matter who replaces Kylian Mbappé, he clearly should not have the same performance. And this should clearly allow the Pulga to inflate its statistics.

Lionel Messi, with Neymar, will certainly have more responsibilities. This PSG will no longer be able to rely solely on the genius of Kylian Mbappé to unblock a situation. By regaining confidence and chaining goals, the Argentinian striker will have no trouble gaining unanimous support from the public and making people forget his delicate first season.

Especially since the Albiceleste is one of the favorites of the competition which takes place in Qatar. She can therefore clearly hope to go to the end! Lionel Messi knows his role. He will do everything to disembark in full confidence, by chaining the big performances before the event.

And there is no doubt that an excellent career would allow him to come back stronger than ever with PSG!

So it would not be surprising to see him leave Europe very quickly after playing his last World Cup. And why not at the end of his contract with PSG in 2023? In this case, Lionel Messi would therefore play for the last time in the Champions League. Admittedly, he had four successes in C1. However, he has not won it since 2015!

And he has never hidden that it was one of his big goals in recent seasons. Overthrown by Real Madrid this exercise, PSG is also in search of a coronation in the Champions League. On the same wavelength, they could well manage to achieve their objective from the next edition. Especially if Lionel Messi arrives in great shape for this new season…