Should PSG keep Lionel Messi?
There is a question that must bother PSG fans. Should Lionel Messi continue in the tricolor capital? Whistled in particular after the elimination in the Champions League, the sevenfold Ballon d’Or is very far from evolving at its best level. However, we have the impression that the Ile-de-France club must keep him after the next summer transfer window. And we explain why!
Who could have imagined Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona last season? Having joined the Masia in 2000, he had been in Catalonia for more than 20 years. It was with Barça that the Argentinian striker established himself as one of the best players in history. However, the financial problems of Blaugrana forced him to leave at the end of his contract.
And it was Paris Saint-Germain who had the last word! However, everything had to be relearned. Lionel Messi had known only one club in his career. Habits are not the same everywhere in Europe. It is therefore certain that the 34-year-old needed to adapt to the French capital. And now it seems to be!
He knows the rest of the squad perfectly, the Parc des Princes, the training center… These details should allow him to prepare as well as possible for the new season. Without forgetting that Lionel Messi resumed much later than most other players last year, after his coronation in Copa America with Argentina.
After missing the pre-season preparation, Lionel Messi took time to find a very high level. At the end of the season, however, we can say that the PSG striker is in great shape. Do you doubt it? Over the last nine days of Ligue 1 played, he has offered two goals and above all eight assists.
Excellent news as we approach this new season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or will intend to continue at this pace, but above all to do better than the previous year. And the defenses of Ligue 1 clearly have something to tremble with! He will do everything to remember why he is indeed one of the greatest in the history of this sport.
There is hardly any doubt! Kylian Mbappé should take over the management of Real Madrid at the end of his contract, next June. And the young tricolor talent will leave a void on the side of PSG. This season, he is clearly THE best player in the Ile-de-France team. He has 32 goals and 22 assists in all competitions.
The hierarchy risks being completely upset next season, with his potential departure. And it is Lionel Messi who could become the number one asset of the PSG attack! No matter who replaces Kylian Mbappé, he clearly should not have the same performance. And this should clearly allow the Pulga to inflate its statistics.
Lionel Messi, with Neymar, will certainly have more responsibilities. This PSG will no longer be able to rely solely on the genius of Kylian Mbappé to unblock a situation. By regaining confidence and chaining goals, the Argentinian striker will have no trouble gaining unanimous support from the public and making people forget his delicate first season.
The next season promises to be special for Lionel Messi. He will play his last World Cup, in November, with Argentina. And this is the last major trophy he misses on his list, after his coronation in the Copa America. We therefore expect to see the best version of the 34-year-old player in the coming months.
Especially since the Albiceleste is one of the favorites of the competition which takes place in Qatar. She can therefore clearly hope to go to the end! Lionel Messi knows his role. He will do everything to disembark in full confidence, by chaining the big performances before the event.
And there is no doubt that an excellent career would allow him to come back stronger than ever with PSG!
We are not prepared for any news. However, there is a day when Lionel Messi will retire. And we are getting very close! The PSG striker will be 35 next June. It’s hard to see him playing as long as a Cristiano Ronaldo or a Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
So it would not be surprising to see him leave Europe very quickly after playing his last World Cup. And why not at the end of his contract with PSG in 2023? In this case, Lionel Messi would therefore play for the last time in the Champions League. Admittedly, he had four successes in C1. However, he has not won it since 2015!
And he has never hidden that it was one of his big goals in recent seasons. Overthrown by Real Madrid this exercise, PSG is also in search of a coronation in the Champions League. On the same wavelength, they could well manage to achieve their objective from the next edition. Especially if Lionel Messi arrives in great shape for this new season…