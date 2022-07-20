should the fifth season of the dystopian series be the last and final one?

Ixone Diaz

“I want her to know it was me”June says as she washes her bloodstained hands. The blood of Commander Waterford, stoned to death in the final chapter of the fourth season at the hands of a group of maids in the middle of a forest. There is already a ‘trailer’ and release date (September) for the fifth and long-awaited season from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. Now, June (Elisabeth Moss) is safely in Canada, Serena plays the role of a grieving widow as she tries to exert her influence beyond the borders of Gilead, and Aunt Lydia is the same sadist as ever.

A first look at the trailer raises a couple of pertinent questions: Has the dystopian series fallen into a looping narrative? Apart from more power struggles, more empowered maids, more fascist and reactionary speeches and more blood, what we can expect from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’? And what is more urgent:should the fifth be his last season? We answer all these questions, with more questions.





Is there material to continue stretching the gum?

Not really. The series has gone far beyond the original novel by Margaret Atwood. However, the Parallels of fiction with the present (especially after the United States Constitutional Court revoke the right to abortion in June) have ensured that fiction continues to be relevant and that the debate on female reproductive rights feeds its fan base.

Is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ torture porn?

The debate over whether fiction indulges excessively in violence exercised against its main characters is old. Although Atwood has told many times that the most sadistic episodes in his novel are inspired by events that occurred in real life, the quota of mutilations, electrocutions, rapes and psychological torture of various kinds is more than covered. And that is taking its toll. In addition to have fallen out of favor with critics, last year the fiction produced by Hulu garnered 21 Emmy nominations and, however, left empty. It is a fact: the series shows clear signs of exhaustion.

What plots guarantee its continuity?

With the commander out of the equation, the list of characters who should meet the same fate before the series ends shrinks. If there is narrative justice, Both Aunt Lydia and Serena should suffer a long and painful death.. Or, failing that, a cruel fate. As long as they are alive, June will have reason to keep fighting. Another knot that must be resolved is that of Hanna, the daughter of June and Luke, kidnapped in Gilead. Without responding to these three plots, there will be no end. Neither happy nor tragic.

Does all this mean that the final end is near?

According to the specialized website Deadline, Hulu is beginning to value how and when should the series end. A conversation in which, along with the platform executives, Elizabeth Moss herself also participates. In fact, the decision could already have been made. To find out if the fifth season will be the last and finalwe will have to wait, at least, for the premiere of the new installment, which will arrive on HBO in September.