Should traders copy billionaires and invest in Bitcoin?

Gold used to be the only safe haven asset but now Bitcoin is becoming a viable alternative (and billionaires have understood this)

Is gold the ultimate safe haven asset? In the new millennium, things are transformed, and today billionaires seem to prefer something more modern and more virtual: cryptocurrencies. THE Bitcoin, to be more precise, but also Ethereum. Underlying the behavior of the richest of the rich are concerns about a possible devaluation of capital due to the monetary easing policies that both governments and central banks have pursued for too long in an attempt to revive economic growth after the disaster caused. from covid19.

The reasoning that many billionaires make is something like this: central banks have printed too much money increasing the risk of lasting inflation? So it is better to focus on new safe-haven assets starting with Bitcoin.

You don’t actually need to be a billionaire to invest in Bitcoin. Perhaps cryptocurrencies were once a niche market but today everyone can trade digital assets. The credit goes to multi-national brokers such as eToro. This provider has helped to bring cryptocurrencies to small traders a lot thanks to its very interesting offer: free virtual demo account of 100 thousand euros to learn how to practice and a minimum deposit of only 50 dollars to start trading online.

Download the eToro platform and learn how to trade Bitcoin with the free demo >>> click here

Obviously not all billionaires have taken refuge on Bitcoin to avoid having to deal with the inflation boom and the risk of capital devaluation. Many rich people remain skeptical of cryptocurrencies and the rest, just a few days ago, Jamie Dimon, CEO of the well-known financial products multinational JP Morgan, said that Bitcoin has no real value. Also Larry Fink, the president of BlackRock espoused this vision.

Considering what the résumé of these two managers is, one would think that their skepticism about cryptocurrencies could be caused by the habit of dealing with huge sums of real money. Irony aside, time will tell who is really right among billionaires.

Have we seen along those who have already started investing in Bitcoin for some time or those who continue to look at this sector with distrust?

Loading... Advertisements

Who are the wealthy who invest in cryptocurrencies

In the last period came the statements on the digital assets of two well-known US billionaires. Both of these rich people have long ago decided to invest in Bitcoin and make no secret of their choice. Before analyzing their point of view in detail, we remind you that even small investors can now copy them strategies of the best traders. The merit is of the eToro Copy Trading tool thanks to which you can earn simply by replicating the orders of the best investors. This feature is much appreciated especially by novice traders who can also test Copy Trading in demo mode before switching to real money trading.

Find out how to copy the best traders on Bitcoin without losing real money: click here for the free eToro demo

Barry Sternlicht

The first is Barry Sternlicht, co-founder of Starwood Capital Group. Through this company, founded in 1991, he made several investments in the real estate market, which led him to have an estimated assets of approximately 4.4 billion dollars; Starwood Capital Group would have $ 95 billion in assets under management.

In an interview for CNBC he explained that, for him, they are it is gold and silver that have no value. The observation was a response to the very skeptical point of view on the role of cryptocurrencies as a safe haven, which had been expressed by Jp Morgan’s NR 1, Dimon. During his speech, Sternlicht admitted that he found Bitcoin very interesting in light of the finite amount of tokens that there are. “The US government – said Sternlicht – like any government in the Western Hemisphere, is printing money endlessly” and this could soon be a problem.

Mark Cuban

Another billionaire who recently unveiled about investing in Bitcoin is Mark Cuban, also known for owning the Dallas Mavericks basketball team.

Again from the frequencies of CNBC, he again underlined how Bitcoin is better than gold, as a safe haven to invest in. The manager also praised Ethereum, the second most important cryptocurrency by market cap, of which he greatly appreciates the higher yield. Given that Cuban’s assets are estimated at $ 4.3 billion, it might be worth keeping these tips in mind.

Between Bitcoin and Ethereum, however, Cuban clearly prefers the latter. According to the billionaire, in fact, Bitcoin, however to be preferred to gold, is a stupid coin which has no real purpose other than to be a store of value. Furthermore, the tycoon added, the price of Bitcoin is absurdly volatile. Conversely, Ether is a sort of programmable Bitcoin that is preferable to the mother cryptocurrency also in consideration of the myriad of other digital currencies that are made on the Ether system.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED