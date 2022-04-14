Should we get another booster dose against COVID-19?

As far as the omicron variant is concerned, it appears that the boosters only provide temporary protection from infection or spread. In my conversations with doctors and vaccine researchers, none mentioned as an unquestionable justification for the second dose that it prevented contagion. Rather, most pointed to some set of data and argued that the reduction in severe cases (or lack thereof) supported their views.

And about those data: everyone wishes they were more robust. Although the research conducted in Israel is considered by some to be sufficient to justify a second booster dose, Borio sees methodological shortcomings that limit its usefulness in making public policy decisions. “Of course, these kinds of population-wide observational studies are not randomized, they’re not done in a controlled setting, and there are a lot of confounders,” he explained.

For some, time considerations also have a lot to do with it. Coronavirus infection rates in the United States have not been this low for two years, although some areas are seeing increases. While there is some concern about an upcoming wave of new cases thanks to the omicron subvariant BA.2, in most cases this variant appears to cause more or less mild illness in vaccinated individuals. Recent figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggest that most vaccinated people, especially those who received their first booster dose, continue to be well protected from serious illness. Considering that the effect of the boosters may be short-lived, some say that US authorities should wait a little longer before promoting another injection.

“It’s not about whether I’ll need another booster dose – I think eventually everyone will need it – but whether now is the time, and for whom,” said Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the Prevention and Prevention Unit. Israel Sheba Medical Center Infection Control.

Regev-Yochay has studied the efficacy of the fourth dose for covid. Although he fully supports a first booster dose for all adults, he says the evidence supporting a second booster dose at this time is weaker for people without major risk factors. He also points out that some parts of the world are still trying to get the first doses of the vaccines. “We should reserve these resources for the people who really need them,” he said.

Some experts say that new variants will undoubtedly emerge, and with them may come a more pressing need for reinforcements formulated specifically to attack them. Recommending a second booster dose now would reduce the public’s willingness to receive those subsequent vaccinations.

Although far from a certainty, it is also a theoretical possibility that giving people boosters again will reduce the effectiveness of future vaccines. “When you’re faced with a variant resistant to protection against serious disease and you really need a variant-specific vaccine, you may be less able to respond to it,” said Paul Offit, director of the Center for Vaccine Education at Children’s Hospital. of Philadelphia and an advisor to the FDA. “I am over 65, but otherwise healthy, and in no hurry to get a fourth dose.”