Should you get another covid booster shot?

“The Israeli study, in terms of mortality rate, is decisive,” said Robert Wachter, chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

But that study, while offering the only proof, is riddled with flaws. All of the participants volunteered to receive a fourth vaccine, and are likely to be people who are regularly concerned about their health, said Paul Offit, director of the Center for Vaccine Education at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and an adviser to the FDA.

“Who makes the decision to receive a fourth dose? Someone who is mindful of their health, who is more likely to exercise, who is less likely to smoke, who is more likely to wear a mask,” Offit said.

These other factors can make the booster shot seem more effective than it really is. In fact, other data from Israel suggest that a second booster dose has only marginal benefits in healthy young people.

Given four months after the third dose, a fourth injection restored the antibody level to the same peak seen after the first booster dose, but no more than that. And this increase is likely to be short-lived, just like after the third dose.

“It’s going to be short-lived, so I think timing is going to be key,” said Marion Pepper, an immunologist at the University of Washington. “If it’s not going to create a higher-quality immune response in the long term, then there’s a bit of a question of value.”

Dozens of studies have shown that most people are already well protected against serious illness. Even against the omicron variant, a variant that can slip past immune defenses and infect people, two or three doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines proved potent enough to prevent severe disease in nearly everyone. world, according to a recent CDC study.