Should you invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana at these prices?

It’s a golden year for cryptocurrencies, but now that prices are close to highs, should you invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana? Here’s what you need to know

The stock market It has risen significantly over the past 18 months offering investors double-digit profits, but that’s nothing compared to the gains the cryptocurrency market has seen. The most performing was the Shiba Inu meme coin which has seen a rise of more than 17 million percent since August 2020, but even wading elsewhere, any cryptocurrency has literally torn up the performance of equities.

Even if we zoom out and look at the results of the last few months, once again cryptocurrencies outperformed stocks. Over the past few weeks, a number of cryptocurrency-friendly factors such as less threatening regulatory hurdles, increased confidence and security, and inflation-resilient characteristics have pushed prices to all-time highs. Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH) both hit new highs on November 10 of $ 69,000 and $ 4,867, respectively, while the latest all-time high was Solana (SOL) of approximately $ 260 was reached on November 6.

Investors are often and rightly reluctant to buy stocks at all-time highs, but it’s important to remember that the best companies and businesses have a habit of growing over the long term. Does this reasoning hold true for cryptocurrencies? The answer is YES. That’s why it might be worth investing in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

Why invest in Bitcoin (BTC) today

Outside of the cryptocurrency world, Bitcoin is often viewed as extremely volatile, risky, unpredictable and difficult to value. Unlike within the cryptocurrency world, Bitcoin is seen as the slow and steady prop that makes up about one third of the entire cryptocurrency market.

With the Bitcoin growth, especially in the past couple of years, investors have often wondered if this was a good buy at 40,000, 50,000, and now around $ 60,000. The same criticism has long plagued companies like Amazon (AMZN). Every year, there are skeptics who wonder whether Amazon is a good buy at the top tier. But the reality is that every all-time high for the Amazon shares it was, in hindsight, actually a good time to buy. This is because today’s all-time highs eclipse past records. For example, consider that Amazon has set a new all-time high in nine of the past 10 years.

Bitcoin is not Amazon, but it is the market leading cryptocurrency. Just as the demand for ecommerce, cloud computing, streaming, and other industries that Amazon participates in continues to grow, so does also adoption and use cases for Bitcoin. Until the investment thesis changes, Bitcoin is expected to continue to be a solid buy that can provide the backbone of a cryptocurrency wallet.

Why invest in Ethereum (ETH) today

Ethereum stands for innovation and creativity as Bitcoin stands for stability and reliability. Most crypto projects are Ethereum related or based. For example, the Oracle smart contract service Chainlink (LINK) has an ecosystem containing its own network and tokens, but runs on the Ethereum blockchain. Smart contracts eliminate the middleman by automatically processing a transaction if certain conditions are met. A great example would be an insurance policy, which normally involves a lot of problems that increase processing costs and time. Chainlink is just one of the many cryptocurrencies directly linked to Ethereum. A common comparison you will hear is that Ethereum is like a smartphone that hosts many applications and is incredibly dynamic. In this sense, Ethereum’s long-term growth is practically limitless as existing projects mature and new projects come into operation.

Ethereum is the cryptocurrency of choice for investors for moderate risk and reward. It is unlikely to grow as quickly as the smaller altcoins, but it is more volatile and fast growing than Bitcoin. It is also not decentralized like Bitcoin and not as good as an inflation hedge, but it definitely beats smaller and newer projects that haven’t been around for a long time.

Why invest today in Solana (SOL)

New investors or those unfamiliar with cryptocurrency may never even have heard of Solana. But there is a reason it became the fifth most valuable cryptocurrency in the world behind Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin and Tether.

Solana is more centralized than Bitcoin and Ethereum, which helps make its blockchain lightning fast. This speed makes Solana’s blockchain more practical for day-to-day transactions and smaller transactions. A good example would be buying a non-fungible token (NFT) as a work of art, song or other virtual resource. The Solana blockchain can save buyers on transaction fees, which are much more expensive and take longer to process on the Ethereum blockchain.

The downside is that Solana is easier to hack than Bitcoin and Ethereum because it has a relatively small number of validators that process transactions and support the Solana network. In comparison, there are far more miners who are verifying transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain.

The lightning-fast increase in prices of Solana and untested stamina make it a lot riskier than Bitcoin and Ethereum. Solana is not ideal for risk-averse investors or anyone new to cryptocurrencies. But for those who want to allocate a large percentage of their wallet to cryptocurrencies, Solana is a high-growth cryptocurrency to integrate Bitcoin and Ethereum.

