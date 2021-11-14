Bitcoin BTC has soared lately reaching new all-time highs. If you’re wondering if it’s still a good time to invest, read on

Should you invest in Bitcoin right now? Surely if you are here today you are wondering if it is a good time to invest in Bitcoin after the recent rally. The number one digital currency in the world has recently reached an unprecedented price level at $ 69,000 for a single token.

Should You Invest in Bitcoin Right Now?

Aside from the recent all-time high, the price of Bitcoin has skyrocketed and steadily over the past few weeks, bringing doubts to new investors who are wondering if they should ‘rush’ to buy BTC or wait.

Nobody holds the crystal ball and predicting future price movements with certainty is impossible for anyone. If we listen to the experts and look at a long-term investment perspective, it is very likely that investing in Bitcoin today could still be a great deal. Bitcoin price predictions are all bullish; Experts are confident that we will see the price of BTC above $ 70,000 by the end of 2021, and $ 100,000 by 2025, and then conclude with ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood forecast that Bitcoin will reach $ 500,000 in the next. future.

To answer the initial question “Should You Buy Bitcoin Right Now?“, Ask yourself these questions to find out.

What is my risk tolerance?

For some people, buying stocks is a scary idea, due to the risks involved. Bitcoin, however, can be an even riskier prospect.

Cryptocurrencies, in general, are more volatile than stocks, and the price of Bitcoin could fluctuate dramatically overnight. This risk tolerance of yours is something you will need to make sure you can tolerate it.

The danger of stepping out of your comfort zone from a risk perspective is that fear could lead you to make rash decisions that result in losses.

Let’s say you buy Bitcoin and its value plummets within weeks. If this is the kind of news you can’t handle, you may be tempted to sell your Bitcoin and block a loss in the process.

That’s why you really need to make sure Bitcoin aligns with your risk tolerance profile. And if it doesn’t, that’s fine.

Does Bitcoin Lend to Diversity in My Wallet?

Maintaining a diversified portfolio is a great way to increase wealth and protect yourself during times of market volatility, and investing in Bitcoin could help in this regard. If you have yet to dabble in cryptocurrency and your investment mix consists only of different stocks, buying Bitcoin will allow you to own a different type of asset that may not move directly with the stock market itself.

That said, since Bitcoin can be risky, you may not want it to make up too large a chunk of your wallet. If you are just starting to invest in cryptocurrencies, it is important to start slowly rather than ‘dive’ in with your eyes closed.

Did I look for other digital currencies?

As the first cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin is a popular choice for investors looking to dabble in digital currencies. And because Bitcoin has been around longer than other currencies, many investors feel more comfortable buying it rather than taking a chance with newer Altcoins.

But that doesn’t mean that Bitcoin is automatically the right choice for you. And even though the price has gone up a lot lately, there’s no guarantee that its string of hikes will continue. Take the time to research other currencies before taking Bitcoin as the default (see also: The Best Altcoins to buy today that will make you richer in the future).

The cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, may be very hot right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best place to put your money. There are many ways to make money as an investor outside of Bitcoin – and all cryptocurrencies, for that matter – so you should only invest in Bitcoin if it’s something you’re really excited about.

Bitcoin (BTC) live chart

