Should you invest in Ethereum after the latest cryptocurrency market crash?

The collapse of the cryptocurrency market spared no one. Ethereum fell 30% from its all-time high, giving investors the opportunity to buy at an affordable price.

Savvy cryptocurrency investors are aware of the volatility of this emerging sector, but it’s never good to lose money, and many popular cryptocurrencies have taken a hit recently. Effectively, the cryptocurrency market as a whole has fallen 30% from its high in November 2021.

It is certainly not the first time that the cryptocurrency market has collapsed, and I doubt it will be the last. But every time prices plummet, a buying opportunity presents itself. Ethereum (ETH), the second most valuable cryptocurrency, is currently trading 30% below its all-time high, and could this be a good time to buy? Here’s what you should know.

Before continuing to read the article, you should know that you can buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum, quickly and easily through the trading platform of XTB. Log in to the site to open a free demo account!

Invest in cryptocurrencies with a regulated broker



Ethereum is the most popular programmable blockchain

Ethereum is a programmable blockchain powered by the Ether token. Unlike the Bitcoin blockchain, which only serves as a ledger for electronic transactions, Ethereum also supports smart contracts (i.e. computer programs). This technology is the key to decentralized applications (dApps), software that exists on a peer-to-peer network rather than a corporate entity’s centralized servers.

Like other software, dApps can be anything from social media and file storage solutions to decentralized finance (DeFi). More importantly, since dApps exist beyond the control of any single authority, they prevent censorship and protect user privacy. In addition, DeFi products, dApps that allow users to borrow, save and earn interest without banks or other institutions, make financial services more accessible and more efficient.

In 2015, Ethereum made its debut as the first programmable blockchain and has been leveraging that advantage ever since. Today, the platform boasts over 2,900 dApps and $ 151 billion invested in DeFi products. In other words, Ethereum accounts for 75% of all dApps and 62% of all DeFi investments, making it the most popular programmable blockchain by a large margin.

A solution to the problem of scalability

Unfortunately, that popularity created a problem. As multiple users transacted on the platform, network congestion caused a slowdown in speed and an increase in fares. Transaction fees have increased by 750% over the past six months. This problem indicates a lack of scalability.

For context, Visa routinely processes 1,700 transactions per second (TPS) and its payment platform is theoretically capable of 24,000 TPS. In comparison, Ethereum can only handle 30 TPS. If this is not fixed, that low throughput will continue to push fees higher and eventually Ethereum will fall out of favor due to its exorbitant fees.

Fortunately, theEthereum 2.0 update aims to solve this problem. First, the consensus mechanism will change proof-of-work energy-intensive in the ecological architecture of the proof of stake (PoS). The PoS system selects validators to verify transactions based on their participation in the network, rather than pitting miners against each other based on computing power. This phase is expected to take place in 2022.

Second, the upgrade process will add 64 shard chains to Ethereum. Think of these fragment chains as additional blockchains linked to the main chain, which distribute the network load more efficiently. And with some additional tweaks, those fragment chains could increase throughput to 100,000 TPS, thus solving the scalability problem. This phase is expected to arrive in 2023.

Read also: Could investing in Ethereum help you retire early?

Buy your crypto with only € 50



Ethereum as an investment thesis

While dApps and DeFi products are more efficient, they are not free. Users pay transaction fees to access products, and those fees are paid in the native cryptocurrency. In the context of Ethereum, this means Ether token. In other words, as dApp and DeFi products on the Ethereum blockchain become more popular – an event that seems likely, in light of the benefits – the demand for Ether is expected to increase, pushing its price higher.

Additionally, a recent study by Nickel Digital Asset Management suggests that institutional investors are increasingly interested in the crypto space. The study predicts that 82% of institutional investors plan to increase exposure to digital assets by 2023. Given the popularity of Ethereum, I think it’s safe to assume that those big money engines will add to the demand for Ether.

For all these reasons, now seems like a good time to invest in Ethereum.

Invest with the help of the experts

Are you experienced enough to trade cryptocurrencies? If you are not, but you still want to take advantage of the market trend, you can delegate someone else in your place. On the trading platform eToro you can use the function copy trading, a service that allows you to choose an expert trader and automatically copy his every move. Find the best investors, click on copy and let them try to generate a profit for you too.

Ethereum (ETH) Live Chart

Trade Ethereum (ETH) with a regulated Broker

How to invest in cryptocurrency CFDs

For investing in cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stellar, Dogecoin and others …) there are more possibilities, but certainly the simplest one is through the cryptocurrency CFD trading.

Among the advantages of trading cryptocurrencies through CFDs is being able to invest 24 hours a day, even during the weekend. Also with CFDs it is possible to ‘bet’ both upside and downside, thus having the possibility of gaining (or losing) both during the bullish and bearish phases.

Furthermore, CFDs on cryptocurrencies can count on leverage of 1: 2 for retail investors. This means that by investing € 1,000, the position on the market will be double, € 2,000. Leverage has the advantage of doubling your profits but exposes you to greater risk if prices go in the opposite direction to that chosen.

If you want to take advantage of the opportunities offered by this type of axis, investing in cryptocurrency CFDs is the best solution you can choose.

You can learn all about cryptocurrency trading by downloading theFree XTB ebook:

Where to invest in cryptocurrencies with CFDs

Investing in cryptocurrencies is a favorite activity of a great many people who want to ride the enthusiastic opportunity of digital currencies. Thanks to CFDs, anyone can easily access the financial markets and buy cryptocurrencies (or other types of assets such as stocks, currencies, commodities, etc …), even with a small starting capital.

If you want to start investing in cryptocurrencies we recommend that you do so by opening a free demo account with XTB (see XTB review here).

The XTB Broker offers investors, from beginners to experts, a complete cryptocurrency trading experience, on a powerful yet easy to use platform.

With XTB you can build your ideal crypto wallet, trade a wide range of excellent cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency crosses, and follow the trend of each coin with advanced charts and analysis tools found on the xStation 5 and xStation mobile trading platforms.

By registering on the XTB website you can try the best trading platforms for free as well as having the lowest spreads in the industry and a full suite of powerful risk management tools. Included are a number of fundamental, technical, and sentiment tools to help you make the best decisions.

To find out what XTB offers, visit the website https://www.xtb.com/it

Stay up to date on our news

If you liked this article, share it on your social networks and follow Where to invest on Google News, Facebook, Twitter. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and / or experiences by commenting on our articles.

To stay updated on the news published on our portal, activate the notifications from the green button at the top (Follow us) or subscribe to our Telegram channel of Where to Invest

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. Between 62 and 89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. When trading CFDs, you should consider your understanding of how CFDs work and take into account the high risk of losing your money. Please read our Risk Disclosure Statement in its entirety.

eToro (Europe) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC) with license number no. 109/10.

eToro (UK) Ltd. is a financial services company authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with license number FRN 583263.

eToro AUS Capital Limited is authorized by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to provide financial services under the Australian Financial Services License No. 491139.

eToro (Seychelles) Ltd. is authorized by the Financial Services Authority Seychelles (“FSAS”) to provide brokerage services under the Securities Act 2007 License no. SD076.