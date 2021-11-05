Should you invest in Ripple (XRP) after the arrival of wXRP in DeFi?

Ripple XRP / USD is a digital asset created for payments and is the native digital asset on XRP Ledger.

It is a blockchain that was originally developed in 2011 and has stood the test of time.

The arrival of Wrapped XRP (wXRP) as a catalyst for growth

On October 27, Brian Armstrong said Ripple is doing well in the case against the SEC.

On October 29, Wrapped.com announced on Twitter that it would officially support Wrapped XRP (wXRP) on the Ethereum blockchain starting from December. This was also shared in a Tweet by David Schwartz, the CTO of Ripple, on November 1st.

This means that, in addition to the positive developments in the SEC vs. Ripple, the XRXP network also has solid updates in the ecosystem.

wXRP will be ported to the Ethereum blockchain in December and the wXRP token will be supported 1: 1 by XRP in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

This, in turn, will put XRP into custody with Hex Trust, which is an authorized and insured provider of bank-grade custody, but for digital assets.

The main difference between XRP and wXRP is the fact that Wrapped XRP can be used with smart contracts.

This, in turn, will increase the token’s utility and demand within the DeFi ecosystem, which will lead to an increase in the price of the token.

Brian Armstrong, who is a cryptocurrency analyst, stated on November 1 that the SEC vs. Ripple will be closed soon. If the ruling is favorable for Ripple, this could also be a big win for the ecosystem.

Should you invest in Ripple (XRP)?

On November 4th, Ripple (XRP) was worth $ 1.19388.

To get a better perspective on what kind of value this is for XRP, we’ll compare it to its all-time highest value and its performance in October.

XRP had its all-time highest value on January 7, 2018, when the token hit $ 3.40.

This means that the XRP token was worth $ 2.20612 or 184% below its all-time high.

In terms of XRP’s performance in October, the token hit its lowest point at a value of $ 0.9486 on October 1.

Its high point was on October 10, when the token reached a value of $ 1.2258.

Here, the token is up 29% in value or $ 0.2772 for the entire month.

However, from October 10 to November 4, we can also see that the token has increased in value by an additional $ 0.03192 or 2%.

That said, we can expect the token to hit $ 1.5 by the end of November.

In fact, the token could potentially rise to $ 2 in December following the official launch of wXRP, so investing now is a worthwhile investment.