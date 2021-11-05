Shoulder pads, poker and first place

The Naples broke Warsaw and also relaunches in Europa League . Zielinski , Mertens . Lozano And Ounas they sign the comeback victory at the home of the Legia which leads Spalletti to the first place in the group waiting for the last two matches (in Moscow with the Spartak and to the Maradona with the Leicester ). A very important success for the classification but also for the responses that the blue coach had: despite the many absences ( Osimhen , Insigne , Fabian Ruiz , Mario Rui And Manolas ), the team played a great match, once again showing personality, character and quality. Encouraging the match of Demme , also tantalizing the return with goals from Ounas , which could become a very important weapon for Spalletti.

Napoli dominates, but Emreli freezes him

But the evening in the Warsaw bedlam didn’t start in the best way. Napoli, leaning on the central couple Demme-Anguissa, took command of the game and the dribble, but conceded a goal in the first legia action: a pocketed by Mladenovic on the left surprised Di Lorenzo, on the turn of Emreli he couldn’t do anything about it Meret. A goal (the goal had been unbeaten for a month) that did not, however, knock down Napoli, who continued to play his game without getting lost: he hit a crossbar with Zielinski and has nearly equalized several times with Anguissa, Lozano and Elmas. At rest, however, he went under, notwithstanding clear dominance (68% ball possession and 12 shots to 3).

Game overturned with a four of a kind in 40 minutes

At the beginning of the recovery the situation could also become surreal, because the Legia hit a sensational post with a shot from outside Ribeiro. It was probably the spark that definitively ignited Napoli, which was unleashed and overturned the game by scoring 4 goals in 40 minutes. The draw signed him Zielinski, which earned and transformed a penalty. The goal of the advantage, always from the spot, was scored instead Mertens, entered the field together with Politano And Lobotka. The signature on the trio instead put it Lozano, on an assist to the kiss of Petagna. To close the evening instead came the poker of Ounas, upon returning after the injury. Spalletti is first in the league and first in the Europa League, not bad so far.

