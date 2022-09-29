Shoulder stuff (not a typo)

Especially for a woman, the effect our shoulders have on the overall look of our bodies is something we normally wouldn’t even think about. This is a little beauty secret. Because seriously… shoulders? What do shoulders have to do with anything? The message we get from society is that women should be petite, dainty, skinny, tiny… We think of arms, bra fat, thighs, knees, and who thinks of their shoulders? It’s something I personally would have had no idea about if my grandma, who was very feminine, hadn’t pointed out to me how lucky I was to have inherited her broad shoulders. instead of my mother’s narrow ones. She was eight years old at the time, so I completely forgot about this news until relatively recently, for example, when I saw Queen Letizia and her strapless dresses.

If it wasn’t for my broad shoulders, I wouldn’t have a waist. Broad shoulders give proportion to the whole body, from there the famous shoulder pads of the 80’s.

A model shows off her shoulders PHOTO: The 2nd Skin CO.

This is something you probably wouldn’t know if you didn’t have a semi-neurotic mother like mine, but without broad shoulders, very skinny women look like this… very skinny. If they’re super skinny, they look rickety. Shoulders can add that “wow” factor. So what can you do to make your shoulders look wider? Obviously, lower body contouring with liposculpture is an extreme option, but does it work?

The indoor climbling, or what is the same, practice climbing in an indoor climbing wallhas become fashionable to improve the definition, strength and beauty of the arms and shoulders.

There are many celebrities and celebrities (among them, Queen Letizia) who have discovered that practicing climbing is one of the best workouts to achieve a heart-stopping neckline, well-armed shoulders and slender and defined arms. The list is long, but Keira Knigtley was the first to hang from heights to keep the type on the catwalks. But others have followed like Emma Stone, even others, like Spanish actor Miguel Angel Silvestre or the bullfighter Cayetano Rivera. What does it give you besides a great body? According to all climbing addicts, in addition to improving their strength, elasticity, agility and flexibility, it helps them focus better and burns a lot of calories.

Strapless Ruffled Swimsuit PHOTO: women secret

So far, everything is perfect, however, both outdoor climbing and indoor climbing have their risks and can cause injuries, especially in the shoulders, if they are not cared for and trained as they should. The experts Francesc Soler Romagosa and León Ezagüi, Medical Specialists in Orthopedic Surgery, Traumatology and Shoulder and Elbow Surgery, reveal the keys to caring for and preventing injuries to the most mobile joint in the body and that we sometimes crush unconsciously.

“It is a complex joint and the one we use and move the most on a daily basis.

The most common injuries do not depend on gender, but on age.

The sports that cause the most shoulder problems are those that force the arm to act above the head and throwing. Climbing, indoor climbing, tennis, paddle tennis, swimming, water polo, crossfit, weights, handball, basketball, rowing, volleyball, etc.

The most appropriate physical activities are those that strengthen your muscles.

Yoga and pilates, allies of a fit shoulder. They are two highly recommended disciplines, but during their execution it is important to have knowledge and know how their principles are applied in exercise routines and not forget that their execution should never cause pain”, comments Dr. Ezagüi.

And as for style, she wears necklines that lengthen her narrow shoulders: “Choose a bateau neckline, bare shoulders, evening gowns or wide square V-neck tops. These necklines will help make the shoulders look wider due to the horizontal and diverging lines. It has wide shoulder straps.”