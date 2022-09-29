Entertainment

Shoulder stuff (not a typo)

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Especially for a woman, the effect our shoulders have on the overall look of our bodies is something we normally wouldn’t even think about. This is a little beauty secret. Because seriously… shoulders? What do shoulders have to do with anything? The message we get from society is that women should be petite, dainty, skinny, tiny… We think of arms, bra fat, thighs, knees, and who thinks of their shoulders? It’s something I personally would have had no idea about if my grandma, who was very feminine, hadn’t pointed out to me how lucky I was to have inherited her broad shoulders. instead of my mother’s narrow ones. She was eight years old at the time, so I completely forgot about this news until relatively recently, for example, when I saw Queen Letizia and her strapless dresses.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 25 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Mila Kunis opens up about how they overcame her husband’s illness

10 mins ago

Cardi B Lost Millions of Contract Dollars Over Strip Club Fight

10 mins ago

Ellen Pompeo and the kitchen that no one from Grey’s Anatomy can beat

20 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian worries her sisters over her weight loss after her split with Tristan Thompson

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button