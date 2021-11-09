Show 1000 Breath Paintings. Carlo Brandelli and Eva Wilczynski – Piacenza

From November 13, 2021 to the December 30, 2021

ATTENTION The exhibitions are open according to the procedures established by the current law on anticovid matters. From Friday 6 August at the entrance of museums, exhibitions, other institutes and places of culture it is necessary to show the identity document and the Green pass or the certificate of recovery from the Sars-CoV-2 infection or the negative result of a test fast molecular or antigenic. There may also be specific access methods (booking obligation, modified timetables, entry quotas, protective devices …) to be checked directly on the organizers’ website, before going to the site.

Phone: 335/6456147

Opening time: 15-18 from Tuesday to Saturday or by appointment excluding holidays: info@volumnia.space

Cost: Free admission

Website: https://volumnia.space/it/gallery

Manager: Volumnia – Enrica De Micheli, founder of Volumnia

The spaces of Volumnia, a project around design and art based in a deconsecrated church in the center of Piacenza, host the works resulting from the collaboration between Carlo Brandelli and Eva Wilczynski.

The works are made from a single brushstroke of gold painted releasing a deep breath.

The artist first inhales and then paints, for the entire duration of the exhalation, a golden stroke. The act of painting this single line takes the form of a ceremony and after months of breaths and strokes, the work progressively acquires its layers (1000 in total).

The goal of this work is to show the passage of creative energy into a physical “passing of time”, since the breath of each person is the fundamental life force and exhalation has long been associated with many forms of spiritual practices which include meditation and exercise.

The artists create works of great intense creativity through exhalation … When the painting is complete, in some cases the layers of paint are removed from the canvas and the work becomes a sculpture, which allows the viewer to hold the breath in his hand of the artist.

As if to say “the delicacy of our lives hangs on our breath”.