Show 1000 Breath Paintings. Carlo Brandelli and Eva Wilczynski – Piacenza
From to the
Piacenza (PC)
ATTENTION
Region: Emilia Romagna
Place: Volumnia, Stradone Farnese 33
Phone: 335/6456147
Opening time: 15-18 from Tuesday to Saturday or by appointment excluding holidays: info@volumnia.space
Cost: Free admission
Where to buy: 0 – free admission
Website: https://volumnia.space/it/gallery
Manager: Volumnia – Enrica De Micheli, founder of Volumnia
The spaces of Volumnia, a project around design and art based in a deconsecrated church in the center of Piacenza, host the works resulting from the collaboration between Carlo Brandelli and Eva Wilczynski.
The works are made from a single brushstroke of gold painted releasing a deep breath.
The artist first inhales and then paints, for the entire duration of the exhalation, a golden stroke. The act of painting this single line takes the form of a ceremony and after months of breaths and strokes, the work progressively acquires its layers (1000 in total).
The goal of this work is to show the passage of creative energy into a physical “passing of time”, since the breath of each person is the fundamental life force and exhalation has long been associated with many forms of spiritual practices which include meditation and exercise.
The artists create works of great intense creativity through exhalation … When the painting is complete, in some cases the layers of paint are removed from the canvas and the work becomes a sculpture, which allows the viewer to hold the breath in his hand of the artist.
As if to say “the delicacy of our lives hangs on our breath”.
