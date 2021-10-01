News

show abs sculpted, fans go crazy

The artist’s Instagram shot in perfect shape leaves everyone speechless.

Lenny Kravitz, the very famous New York rocker, has made women of different generations fall in love, and still today he does not stop making a dent in their hearts … and in their eyes. After his only marriage to the actress Lisa Bonet, the singer is universally recognized as the golden bachelor, and who knows that the photo published on social networks is not a ploy to pick up.

The shot looks homely, but the choice of clothes is clearly studied: Lenny Kravitz proudly poses with a fully unbuttoned leopard-print shirt, which leaves his perfectly sculpted abs and pectorals in plain sight, adorned with two necklaces. The trousers have a (very) low waist, and in his hand he holds a mocha, while he turns an enigmatic gaze, covered by sunglasses, to the camera. In the caption he tells about his day: “It’s 2.37pm, I stayed in the studio all last night. On the horizon there are 3 albums, we return. With love“.

The lascivious photo and the statement literally drove the fans crazy: the singer, in fact, is almost 60 years old but has the same charm as when he was just a young talent. Among the many appreciations of the followers, that of the actor also stands out Dwayne Johnson, more commonly known as The Rock:You are an inspiration to me, my brother

Here is the social shot:


