Show against Pablo

Cuba, frustrated in freedom and rights, only offers spaces for various nonsense; aggravated by the most clumsy government of Castroism, with an amazing ability to generate unnecessary conflicts and react late and/or badly to reality; a handicap that willful and clueless take advantage of, believers that the oldest dictatorship in the West will fall or resist with lyrical metaphors.

The perverse need to contaminate culture with political urgencies harms Cuba, from its origins; Castroism only aggravated it with its 63 years of totalitarian monologue that first marginalized and persecuted the Nueva Trova and then turned it into a weapon of the Revolution; thanks to the sensitivity of Haydée Santamaría, although time, the implacable one, the one that passed, returned Silvio and Pablo to the eternal space of nonconformity, from where perhaps they should never have come out, but each man deals with his fatigue and time, as want or can

Going to a concert with the curiosity to see if the protagonist puts it hard against the government or ignores what another expects him to shout, is an anti-cultural and anti-Cuban gesture because the era of unconditional support and ideological purity has been overcome by the plural Cuban evolution , no matter how much each other insists on demanding it at every step; in vain effort of revolutionary and counterrevolutionary reaffirmations.

In Miami and other émigré beaches, there are Cubans who oppose concerts by the go go and Haila because they would bring money to late Castroism; but then they don’t go to performances by musicians and actors who live in the United States, including those who definitively broke with Havana, like Meme Solis; symbol of coherence against the prolonged unreason and the post-crisis rinses of the 90s of the last century.

The cubiche fantasy has drawn a official Silvio and even dissenting paul; accommodating and unfair formula with both of them who – although they continue without speaking to each other – express, with greater or lesser intensity, their diagnoses, ups and downs, frustrations and dreams; forced not only by sensitivity and commitment, but also by the diabolical totalitarianism that plagues Cuba.

The Ministry of Culture had no worse idea than selling alone 300 tickets to the public, lighting the fuse; nothing strange in an institution burned politically, from the slap of its incompetent headline against the cell phone of a young Cuban journalist and where manifest incapacity and trooping nest; to the extent that the thunderous silence of the Cuban intelligentsia in the face of the tragedy of the homeland, evidences the ruin of the nation.

In parallel, there is a motley subguara that tries to politicize concerts, according to their ideological opportunism, and they attack Pablo Milanés, despite the prior notice that it would be a tribute to his daughter Suylen; who died in January in Havana, and reunion with her natural audience; warnings totally ignored by myopic killjoys, incapable of realizing that Pablito singing in Havana is a bitter crop for late Castroism.

But hardly anyone listened and we already have bets on which songs will be included and which will be censored in the concert next Tuesday in Havana; that it would have to last several days to cover the entire repertoire, and requests to Cuban television to broadcast it live; circumstance that would cause a notable rise in the electrical peak in hours of greatest demand, but that could be avoided if it is recorded and then broadcast at a time that is less harmful to the scarce light available.

On Tuesday the 21st, Pabloites and anti-Pabloists have a inescapable duel in Havana, the rest of the Cubans will have to settle for listening to one of their best singer-songwriters, separating the interested noise from both sides; united by that tyrannical passion of supplanting beauty and enjoyment with the mischief of sticking a finger in the eye of the adversary. Poor Cuba! How unfortunate you are, having it all…