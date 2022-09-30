Show. Angelina Jolie and Dua Lipa support women in Iran: “You are not alone.”

Iran

The actress and the singer sided with the women who took to the streets to protest against the Iranian regime, after the death of Masha Amini.

Angelina Jolie and Dua Lipa publicly sided with the protesters in Iran.

The protests flared up after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl arrested by Iran’s “moral police” on suspicion of not wearing the veil correctly.

The death of the young woman shocked the whole world and the demonstrations also spread to London, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Paris and Berlin.

Angelina, Special Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, entrusted her reflection on what is happening in Iran to an Instagram post.

Respect for the courageous, rebellious and fearless women of Iran. For all those who survived and who have resisted for decades, for those who took to the streets today and for Masha Amini and all the young Iranians like her, ”wrote Jolie. “Women don’t need their morals controlled, their minds re-educated or their bodies controlled. They need the freedom to live and breathe without violence or threats ».

And finally: «Women of Iran, we are with you».

Dua Lipa showed her support for the protesters during a live on Twitter. In the video, the singer said: “The images of women protesting in the streets, cutting their hair and burning their hijabs, are among the strongest and most powerful I’ve ever seen in my life. To the listeners in Iran or from Iran, we see you, we hear you and we are in solidarity with you ».

According to the Iranian authorities, Amini died of a cardiac arrest on September 16, but many witnesses tell how the young woman was brutally beaten and later died as a result of the injuries inflicted.

