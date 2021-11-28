Show in Naples, great emotions for the homage to Maradona

NAPLES – Great emotions at the Maradona stadium before the Serie A match between Napoli and Lazio . The fans and the blue club wanted to pay homage to the Pibe de Oro, who passed away just over a year ago, with a touching and exciting event before the match against the biancocelesti.

The statue in memory of the Argentine, who died on 25 November a year ago, officially, was brought inside the stadium inaugurated outside the plant three days ago . A touching moment, for all the Azzurri fans, accompanied by the cry “Olè olè olè, Diego, Diego” from the many supporters present in the stands waiting for the kick-off of Napoli-Lazio. The atmosphere is impressive, with thousands of flashes lit by fans in the darkness of the stadium named after the Pibe de Oro. The installation was discovered, among others, by the president Aurelio De Laurentiis , flanked by the FIFA president Gianni Infantino , from the former blue patron Corrado Ferlaino , by the mayor Gaetano Manfredi. The sculpture was then transported along the entire athletics track, while the actor Gianfranco Gallo read the words written by Maurizio De Giovanni in memory of the Argentine.

The memory of Pele and Careca

Former teammates and opponents recalled the Argentine in a video. “It was a sad year, we lost our great Diego but he will always be with us. I thank him for all he has done for us and we will carry it in our hearts. We will see each other soon“the words of Antonio Careca. “He was a friend of mine, we can never forget him, he deserves the homage that Naples will give him tonight“the message of Pele.

Ferlaino’s words

“With that Naples we didn’t make all of Italy dream, we had some enemies. When I signed Maradona’s contract in Barcelona I could think of everything except that after so many years I could stay here with the city that goes crazy for Maradona. Indeed, I remember that I went to get a whiskey at the bar and the bartender said to me: ‘We gave Napoli a can, Maradona is fat and has a belly’. That Whiskey stayed here and I haven’t drunk any more in my life. I am very superstitious, I don’t know Maradona. It is natural that Aurelio is superstitious, like all Neapolitans. Maradona had a great left, magical, with which he enchanted the world, but he also scored with his right and head“. Ferlaino said to Dazn’s microphones.

The statements of De Laurentiis and Infantino

“The goals are cut in the end, talking about it in such a specific way not only seems to give us airs but we become unpleasant. Then for a superstitious like me it certainly does not bring luck. So all ready, head down and pedal, every game makes history to yourself and never give up. There is still a long way to go“. Like this De Laurentiis, who intervened in Dazn before the match against Lazio. “It is a whole city and the whole world that gathers around Diego. He made us all move and fall in love: the Napoli fans, but not only. Italian football is a spectacle, because the passion that exists here does not exist in many other countries in the world“. So, always in Dazn, Infantino in memory of the Argentine champion who died a year ago.