show in Youth League! Pass for the round of 16

Juve Primavera are guests of Chelsea on the fifth day of the Youth League: summary, slow motion, scoreboard, result and live news

There Juve Primavera brilliantly beats the Chelsea at home on the fifth day of group H from Youth League with networks of Soulé, Miretti And Turkish. First place won with one round to spare and direct pass for the round of 16 of the tournament.

Chelsea Juve Primavera 1-3: summary and slow motion

1 ‘Gol Soulè – Juve starts with a bang! Dry dribbling in the area and left-handed placed with very little angle. Mocked Bergstrom and great goal

4 ‘Chelsea tries – Who is now trying to react, but waiting for Juve to be compact

10 ‘Scrum in the Juve area – Danger from a corner, Senko does not come out in the small area. Eventually he somehow unravels Nzouango

11 ′ Miretti sows panic in the area – Work with his back to the door of Turco for his teammate who looks for the space for the conclusion dribbling two or three opponents. But then he fails to kick

15 ‘Turkish Shot – Served in the area by Iling crosses the right, a little wide ball. Bianconeri close to doubling

20 ‘Turkish Round – Coordinates in the area but kicks centrally, blocks Bergstrom easily

23 ‘Webster Shot – Central conclusion to go down that Senko raises over the crossbar

28 ‘Rescue Turicchia – A meter from the goal sends a ball that was about to mock Senko

29 ′ Turkish Opportunity – Great heel shot to free Soulè on the right, then throws himself in to collect the cross brushed by the Argentine but head does not reach the ball

30 ‘Penalty for Juve – Turco earns the penalty after a sensational cross from Chibozo who had found the space to kick in the area. Hall’s trip was clear

31 ‘Goal Miretti – Bergstrom senses but does not arrive

37 ‘Simons shot – Conclusion from the outside that does not end too far from the door

44 ‘Turkish Goal – Black and white show! Verticalization of Soulè for Chibozo who puts in memory for Turco for the easiest of goals

46 ‘Problems for Turkish – He remains sore after a fight with Simons

48 ′ Opportunity Vale – Immediately dangerous head, ball out of nowhere

53 ‘Haigh shot – Chelsea are creating a lot now, a little high shot from inside the area. The defense of Juve is dancing a little bit now

61 ‘Omic Shot – Try to surprise Bergstrom from a distance

62 ‘Soonsup-Bell shot – Kick with the right from inside the area. Deviation of Fiumanò which almost mocked Senko. Ball in the corner

68 ‘Injury Turicchia – Apparently muscular problem. Inside Dellavalle instead

71 ‘Simons shot – Conclusion of first intention that however ends abundantly high on the crossbar

75 ‘Simons shot – Violent conclusion from the outside, deflects Senko

78 ‘Senko Parade – Good reflection on Haigh’s conclusion. Then he blocks on the fletched ball

82 ‘Turkish Shot – It coordinates and kicks in flight. Ball out of a couple of meters

90 ‘Gol Haigh – Rankine’s cross from the right, Maressa’s touch that opens the door to Haigh who doesn’t forgive Senko

Chelsea Juve Primavera 1-3: result and match report

Networks: 1 ′ Soulè, 31 ′ Miretti, 44 ′ Turkish, 90 ′ Haigh

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Bergstrom; Olise, Hughes, Gilchrist, Hall; Simons, Webster; Rankine, Haigh, Andersson (46 ′ Vale); Flabema (46 ‘Soonsup-Bell). Annex. Myers. Available. Adegoke, Castledine, Badley-Morgan, Tobin, Wareham

Juventus (4-4-2): Senko; Savona, Fiumanò (75 ‘Citi), Nzouango, Turicchia (68’ Dellavalle); Soulé (83 ′ Bonetti), Omic, Miretti, Iling-Junior; Chibozo (75 ‘Maressa), Turkish (83’ Cerri). Annex. Bonatti. Available. Scale, Mbangula

Referee: Farkas (HUN)

