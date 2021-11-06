show of the 20th anniversary not to be missed but without announcements of new games, for Corden – Nerd4.life

Microsoft will hold a special show on the occasion of the Xbox 20th anniversary November 15th and for Windows Central reporter Jez Corden, it will be a real event not to be missed, even if it will not contain announcements of new games.

Obviously, even in this case it is only a rumor, not coming from an official source, but Jez Corden it is considered very reliable, being historically close to Microsoft environments and likely to sources that can provide reliable information.

What is reported could therefore represent both good and bad news, given that very interesting content is expected, but there will be no surprises with announcements of unknown titles.

However, this does not mean that there will not be any very interesting news, given that what is reported simply concerns the absence of unannounced games. Therefore, there could be room for the games already announced, therefore, perhaps with new trailers and materials on titles that are particularly awaited by Xbox users, as well as probable news regarding Xbox Game Pass.

It must also be taken into account that, shortly after, the Game Awards 2021, set for December 10, 2021 and which should also bring them some news. It is possible that Microsoft intends to reserve something big for this occasion, for which there has already been talk of a possible trailer for Hellblade 2, for example, which would probably take away space for large-caliber presentations during the event of the ‘ anniversary, we therefore look forward to finding out more.